Richard Olsen - CEO of Lykke gives his views on impact of the Coronavirus on the global economy & blockchain technology

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid19) across the globe, Richard Olsen has gone on record to give his views on what this means for the global economy

ALPENSTRASSE 9, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid19) across the globe, Richard Olsen has gone on record to give his views on what this means for the global economy and how blockchain technology could potentially help with this comprehensive video

Some of the questions Olsen addresses are:-

How technology & decentralization can help

How Lykke can be an enabler for this

Compliant regulation

Implications for the global economy if the virus continues to get worse

View the video here on YouTube where Olsen discusses the above and more

Richard Olsen is a pioneer in high frequency finance with extensive entrepreneurial experience and is well known for his academic work. He is a co-founder of OANDA, a currency information company and market maker in foreign exchange.

Under Richard’s stewardship as CEO of OANDA the company was a shooting star that launched the first fully automated FX trading platform offering second-by-second interest rate payments and netted 37 Mio of profits in 2007.

He has been laying the conceptual foundations for Lykke for most of his professional life. The company was established in Switzerland and received initial seed funding in 2015.

Already at OANDA, he conceived the first trading platform with second-by-second interest payments. He is visiting at the Centre for Computational Finance and Economic Agents at the University of Essex. His ambition is to transform financial markets into a seamless system without the inefficiencies that we today take for granted.

Lykke is building a global marketplace for the free exchange of financial assets. By leveraging the power of emerging technology, our platform eliminates market inefficiencies, promotes equal access from anywhere in the world, and supports the trade of any object of value. The Lykke Exchange is fast and secure.

