2020 - 2030 Global Medical Tourism Market Overview And Forecasts Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global medical tourism market was valued at about $32.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $59.8 billion at a CAGR of 16.6% through 2022. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical tourism market is expected to grow to $59.8 billion at a rate of about 16.6% through 2022. High healthcare costs in developed countries is driving growth in the medical tourism market as developing countries are able to provide cheaper treatment. However, incidences of misdiagnosis and lack of after-treatment follow ups is acting as a restraint on the medical tourism market.

The medical tourism market includes revenues generated by healthcare service providers by diagnosing and treating patients who travel across international borders to obtain medical treatment. Patients usually travel from countries lacking healthcare infrastructure or having high healthcare costs to major medical centers in developing countries.

Request For A Sample For The Global Medical Tourism Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2540&type=smp

The global medical tourism market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The medical tourism market is segmented into cosmetic treatment, dental treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedics treatment, bariatric treatment, fertility treatment, ophthalmic treatment, and others.

By Geography - The global medical tourism is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global medical tourism market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Medical Tourism Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-tourism-global-market-report

Trends In The Medical Tourism Market

Patients travelling across countries for medical treatment are increasingly using electronic health records to store information related to health in digital format. Electronic health records eliminate the need to carry heavy medical records for patients travelling long distances for treatment.

Potential Opportunities In The Medical Tourism Market

With new healthcare reforms by governments across all nations, rising aging population, and emerging market growth, the scope and potential for the global medical tourism market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, and Fortis Health Ltd.

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical tourism market overviews, analyzes and forecasts medical tourism market size and growth for the global medical tourism market, medical tourism market share, medical tourism market players, medical tourism market size, medical tourism market segments and geographies, medical tourism market trends, medical tourism market drivers and medical tourism market restraints, medical tourism market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical tourism market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Order a Copy of Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2540

Where To Learn More

Read Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global medical tourism market

Data Segmentations: medical tourism market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Medical Tourism Market Organizations Covered: Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, and Fortis Health Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, medical tourism market customer information, medical tourism market product/service analysis – product examples, medical tourism market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global medical tourism market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Medical Tourism Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the medical tourism market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Medical Tourism Sector: The report reveals where the global medical tourism industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2020:

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2020

Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2020

Medical Devices Market By Type Of Product (Cardiovascular Devices, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Hospital Supplies, Diabetes Care Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Surgical Equipment, Wound Care Devices, Dental Equipment And Supplies, ENT Devices And Neurology Devices), Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.