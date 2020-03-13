LDPE Films Market to Reach USD 72.05 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

LDPE Films Market Reports and Data

Rising demand for packaged food and stringent government policies regarding transparent packaging is expected to fuel the growth of the LDPE Films market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global LDPE Films Market is expected to reach USD 72.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. LDPE films have low specific gravity, which makes it a fitting choice for the flexible packaging industry. It is resistant to moisture, and that property makes it suitable for automobiles, electronic industry. An increase in the demand for linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) films may hinder the growth of the market due to its low cost and environment-friendly properties.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1209 Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market with the presence of many companies that has an application of LDPE films. The region has a major contribution to the overall market, with the growing demand for food delivery and plastic bottles. Accelerating growth in the application of manufacturing outputs and the prevalence of the food and beverage packaging industry in the region has contributed to the growth. Growth in demand for automobiles and construction will further increase LDPE films’ applications.Further key findings from the report suggest• The preference of the LDPE Films market has grown in recent years over the other films as it has low specific gravity and high chemical and electrical resistance.• The material is resistant to moisture, and hence, is applicable in a whole new range of products like military uniforms, front glass of automotive, etc.• By packaging, the LDPE films are used for packaging of a lot of products like Bags, containers, pouches, and tubes. Bags and Containers are the two segments that have the maximum application.• Bags are projected to occupy a market share of 27% by the year 2027, whereas the container segment is forecast to occupy a market share of 22% by the year 2027.• The lesser the thickness of the films, the more popular they are. Films with less than 50-micron thickness have a market share of around 27% in the year 2019 and are forecasted to have a market share of approximately 28% by the year 2027 with an annual growth rate of 4.2% in the forecast period.• The emergence of new buildings and the growth of infrastructure are pushing the market upwards. Building and construction segment is expected to record an annual growth rate of 4.6% in the forecast duration.• The use of LDPE films in the agricultural sector is escalating market growth. These films are used in greenhouses. They occupied a market share of 13% in the year 2019 and are forecast to occupy a share of 14% in the industry in the year 2027.• Personal care and cosmetics, along with electrical and electronics, have the highest growth rate of 4.9% in the forecast period. Application of LDPE films to protect these respective products from moisture and utilization of films for packaging is also creating a surge in market growth.• The Asia Pacific region dominated the market with a share of 29.1% in the year 2019 and is forecast to hold a share of 30%, with an annual growth rate of 4.1% in the year 2027.• North America held a market share of around 22.2% in the year 2019 and is forecast to grow to 24% by the year 2027.• Europe has the highest annual growth rate of 5.6%, and with a market share of nearly 20% in the year 2019, it is forecast to hold almost 30% of the market by the year 2027.• Key participants include Borealis AG, Blueridge Films, Inc., Westlake Chemicals, Manuli Stretch S.p.A., PT Panverta Cakrakencana, Sasol Limited, Toyobo Ltd., Bestfoyo Packaging Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, and Hoplee Packing Products Co. Ltd.BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1209 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global LDPE Films market on the basis of packaging type, thickness, manufacturing process, end-use industry, application, forms, and region:Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Bags• Containers• Pouches• Tubes and OthersThickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Less than 50 micron• 50-100 micron• 100-200 micron• 200 micron and aboveManufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Blown Film Extrusion• Cast Film Extrusion• OthersEnd-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Food and Beverages• Personal Care and Cosmetics• Household• Building and Construction• Agriculture• Automotive• Electrical and Electronics• Textiles• OthersApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Packaging• Overwrapping• LaminationForms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• LDPE natural prime• LDPE regranulated natural color• LDPE regranulated colored or mixed material with various applications• LDPE film blow molding, melft flow rate (MFI) 0,3-4• LDPE pipe extrusion• LDPE injection molding• LDPE natural, blow molding• LDPE recycled natural, mix colorsRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• North America1. 