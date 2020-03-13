Geomembrane Market to Reach USD 4.87 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Geomembrane Market Reports and Data

Geomembrane market is driven by enforcement of stringent regulations for waste management and the increasing utility of geomembranes in various applications.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Geomembrane Market is projected to grow from USD 2.25 billion in 2019 to USD 4.87 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing usage of geomembranes in waste management applications and a strict regulatory framework for environmental protection in several applications such as oil & gas, agriculture, concrete protection, and industrial applications.Geomembrane is a category of a geosynthetic that has very low permeability and is used in geotechnical engineering to control fluid or gas migration in a structure or a system like solid waste containment, water containment, and mining. It is usually made using thin, continuous polymeric sheets, but can also be made using asphalt, elastomers, or polymeric sprays. The market for geomembranes has been growing alongside the increasing environmental regulations against land and water contamination. However, the unsafe nature of some of the materials involved may hamper the growth of the market.Further key findings from the report suggest• The Geomembrane Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.25 billion in 2019 to USD 4.87 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing usage of geomembranes in waste management applications and a stringent regulatory framework for environmental protection in several applications such as oil & gas, agriculture, concrete protection, and industrial applications.• The market for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to grow the largest at USD 1.35 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. HDPE is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It provides excellent strength due to its density, very durable, and has a high U.V. and chemical resistance. It can be recycled and repurposed, hence making it valuable and eco-friendly. Due to this, they have the highest market volume. They are usually used as dam, reservoir, and landfill lining.• The market for waste management is estimated to hold the largest market and is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Due to the high chemical resistance and durability of HDPEs and PVCs, they are used in waste management, as landfill lining to prevent any leaching of hazardous materials into the soil or groundwater for more than 30 years. The resistance to wear and tear of geomembranes makes them ideal for water management, as well. They are usually used to line dams, reservoirs, water collectors, and even in stormwater ponds to prevent flooding and loss of water.• The market for North America is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. North America has the highest value and volume in the market owing to the increase in environmental pollution and the formulation of environmental policies by regulatory agencies.• The main players operating in this industry are GSE Environmental LLC (U.S.), Agru America Inc. (U.S.), Solmax International Inc. (Canada), Nilex Inc. (Canada), Carthage Mills (U.S.), NAUE GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy), Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited (Australia), Carlisle Syntec Systems (U.S.), Huifeng Geosynthetics (China), Raven Engineered Films (U.S.), and others. This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data segments the market on the basis of raw material, technology, application, and region.Raw Material (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)• Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)Technology (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Extrusion• Calendaring• OthersApplication (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Waste management• Mining• Water management• Tunnels & Civil ConstructionRegion (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• North Americao U.S.o Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo U.K.o Italyo Spaino Rest of the Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Rest of Asia Pacific• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of LATAM• Middle East & AfricaBrowse Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/geomembrane-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



