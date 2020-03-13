Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market To Reach USD 60.68 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Reports and Data

Easy connectivity to personal devices,such as mobiles, laptops, etc. is the primary factor in influencing Connected Automotive Infotainment System market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 60.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud-based applications in the automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia’s Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation—the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.Connected automotive infotainment systems typically include audio-video features and two-way communications tools, which include standard radio and CD players, and allow phone connections, vehicle voice commands, and other types of interactive audio or video. The systems even include rear-seat DVD features that enable passengers to watch any visual media.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1231 Network connectivity issues may hinder the growth of the market. Infotainment systems require high-performance, high data rates, and time-synchronous data streams on multiple devices. Thus, the systems are required to be designed for optimal signal integrity at high frequencies.Further key findings from the report suggest• The market is segmented on the basis of platforms into software and hardware. Software include Android, GENIVI Linux, AGL, and QNX. Hardware include Intel – Apollo Lake, Qualcomm – 602A, 820A, Renesas – R-Car H2/H3, TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2X, Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8, and NVIDIA – Jetson.• The software segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 13.2% during the forecast period, due to the growth of QNX.• The market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars sub-segment dominated the segment in 2019 and is speculated to have a CAGR of 12.8%, during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for luxury cars, such as SUV, Sedans, or MUVs.• The market is segmented on the basis of connectivity into SDL, CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror, Link, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, and 3G/4G/LTE.• The market is segmented on the basis of application into multimedia streaming: audio, internet radio, and video, connected navigation and location-based content, social media and networking, and in-car Wi-Fi networks.• Multimedia streaming dominated the market in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period since most modern car designs give access to internet TV and mobile TV, CD players, USBs, or Bluetooth for audio, internet radio, and video streaming.• The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, particularly the U.S., dominates the market through the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.9%, due to the rapid adoption of luxury cars.• Key participants include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Denso Corporation, Audi AG, General Motors Company, and Visteon Corporation, among others.• The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, to hold ongoing trials and come up with new developments in the market.BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1231 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market on the basis of platforms, vehicle type, application, connectivity, and region:Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• Softwareo Androido GENIVI Linuxo AGLo QNX• Hardwareo Intel – Apollo Lakeo Qualcomm – 602A, 820Ao Renesas – R-Car H2/H3o TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2Xo Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8o NVIDIA - JetsonVehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• Passenger cars• Commercial Vehicleo Light Commercial Vehicleso Heavy Commercial VehiclesConnectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• SDL• CarPlay• Android Auto• MirrorLink• Bluetooth• Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTEApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• Multimedia Streaming: Audio, Internet Radio, and Video• Connected Navigation and Location-based Content• Social Media and Networking• In-car Wi-Fi NetworksRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• North Americao U.S.• Europeo Germanyo U.K.• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao South-east Asia• Latin Americao Brazil• Middle East & AfricaBrowse Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/connected-automotive-infotainment-system-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



