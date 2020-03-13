Issued by B&H Worldwide

B&H WORLDWIDE ONBOARDS AOG TECHNICS IN GERMANY

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has won new business managing the logistics of aircraft spare parts and engine materials for AOG Technics in Germany. AOG Technics is one of the world's leading independent specialists in the aviation industry.

The two companies have previously worked together for exports to Europe and the USA from the UK, but this is the first time they have partnered in mainland Europe. Effective immediately, B&H Worldwide's Frankfurt facility will become responsible for storing parts, despatching parts and repacking parts before despatch Most notable among the items which will be handled are aero engine blades.

Items held in Frankfurt may be destined for multiple global destinations including the USA, Europe and Asia. Frankfurt's location as a gateway to Europe and the frequency of international flights to other global hubs was key to AOG Technics decision to locate with B&H in the German city.

Says B&H Worldwide's Group Sales Director, Seth Profit: "The location of our Frankfurt office at Cargo City has shown our customers we can provide them with a Forward Stocking Location where they can strategically position inventory in the heart of Europe and we are delighted to welcome AOG Technics to the facility".

A spokesman for AOG Technics added: "We are proud of our reputation for providing excellent service and a rapid response 24 hours a day. We decided to partner with B&H in order to expand our markets and host our inventories in other locations worldwide".

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

