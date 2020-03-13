ePTFE Market To Reach USD 604.77 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

ePTFE Market Reports and Data

The growing deployment of ePTFE Membrane in the medical and pharmaceutical sector is estimated to propel market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global ePTFE Market is expected to reach USD 604.77 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. ePTFE is generally implemented in membrane form in numerous filtration solutions across all sectors comprising pharmaceutical, food and packaging, minerals, chemicals, power generation, metals, engineering, and aerospace, among others. The ePTFE membrane is laminated to a large number of substrate materials like polyester, woven glass fibers, and needle felts for the purpose of making filter bags, and pleatable materials like cellulose and polyester for filter cartridges and elements. The substrate material acts as a steady supporting base for the ePTFE membrane and the type of substrate material will be ascertained based on particular application requirements to which the filters will be implemented.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1207 ePTFE materials are chemically inert and are resistant to most chemical reactions. In applications where the process environment offers a possibly corrosive condition, such as in an alkaline or acidic environment, utmost care must be provided to the substrate material chosen as these materials have quite different features and capabilities. The growing use of ePTFE membranes in such applications would be crucial in fueling market demand.The Asia-Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in the year 2019. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for PTFE fabric from various industries, such as construction, packaging, food, chemicals, and textiles, among others.Further key findings from the report suggest• ePTFE membranes would account for the largest market share with around USD 195.8 million by 2019 in the forecast period. ePTFE membranes find usage in filtration for separating the gas from liquids and/or the separating the microparticles from batches of fine powders. They find application in both the automotive and healthcare industries and can be delivered either as pure ePTFE membranes or as ePTFE membranes with polymer backings – like polypropylene or polyethylene.• The medical industry is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the extensive use of ePTFE membranes in the medical sectors. The use of the ePTFE material as a filtration media is preferably appropriate in numerous application areas, such as in urine collection, drug delivery, and laparoscopic surgery.• The market for ePTFE in North America is forecast to reach USD 127.93 million by 2027, from USD 78.16 million in 2019.• Key participants include Gore, Toray, Donaldson, Nitto Denko, ZHEJIANG JIARI FLUOROPLASTIC Co. Ltd., Poly Fluoro Ltd., Philips Scientific Inc., Dexmet, Zeus Industrial Products, Saint-Gobain, and Ningbo ChangQi.• TetratexePTFE membrane filter from Donaldson is helping Elementis Chromium meet strict legislation pertaining to emissions at its Eaglescliffe unit in Stockton-on-Tees, U.K. As a global market-leader in Chromium chemicals, with production facilities in the U.K. and U.S.A., Elementis Chromium is the only producer offering such an exhaustive range of Chromium products. These are used in a varied range of applications comprising leather tanning, pigment intermediate, and metal finishing.BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1207 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global ePTFE Market on the basis of disease product, application, end-user, and region:Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Membranes• Sheet• OthersApplication Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Fabrics• Sealants• Filtration & Separation• Advanced Dielectric Materials• Fluoropolymer FibersEnd-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Medical• Automotive• Aerospace• Architecture• Textiles• Electronics• OthersRegional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• North America1. U.S.• Europe1. Germany2. U.K.• Asia Pacific1. China2. India3. South-east Asia• Latin America1. Brazil• Middle East & AfricaBrowse Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/eptfe-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.