Polytetrafluoroethylene Market To Reach USD 4.72 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

polytetrafluoroethylene Reports and Data

Better efficiency and emission control in the transportation and automotive sector are factors influencing Polytetrafluoroethylene market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market is expected to reach USD 4.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polytetrafluoroethylene is a synthetic fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene with an extensive variety of uses. It is a robust, tough, waxy, and non-flammable synthetic resin manufactured by utilizing the process of polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene. It is distinguished by its typical characteristics like resistance to chemicals, greasy surface, and high melting point.The market demand is forecast to be driven by a rise in demand for better efficiency and emission control in the transportation and automotive sector. These sectors seek the application of polytetrafluoroethylene, which provides various benefits like low frictional coefficient, high electrical resistance, heat resistance, and chemical inertness, among others.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1242 PTFE is known to be an excellent insulator. In thin sections, PTFE will insulate to 500 volts/mil. There are certain grades of PTFE that have even greater dielectric strength. PTFE is often used in cable and wire wrap, and as the separator for conductive surfaces in capacitors. Thickly walled, close-tolerance extruded tubing is the most sought after PTFE shape where machining or drilling long lengths to close tolerances is impossible. PTFE can be machined into standoff insulators and several different types of high voltage encapsulation devices for electrical components.One major factor that may hinder the market growth is the high cost associated with the production of polytetrafluoroethylene, owing to an increase in the global prices of raw materials required for production.North America and Europe are among the key revenue-generating regions in the market. This can be attributed to the consistent technological advancements for end-user products from these regions.Further key findings from the report suggest• Granular product form is estimated to capture the largest market share with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to the extensive use of granular polytetrafluoroethylene in molding and stock shaping applications.• Chemical and Industrial sectors are projected to lead the market through the forecast period due to the various application in the industrial sector, such as processing of gaskets, washers, and interiors of pumps, among others. The chemical inertness of PTFE makes it a suitable component for various applications in the chemical sector.• The Asia Pacific region is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period, with a growth rate of 5.2%. This is mainly because of the growth of end-user sectors such as automotive, transportation, chemical, and healthcare. Chemical is estimated to give a significant boost to the market.• Key participants include 3M, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Solvay SA, Daikin Industries, Shanghai 3f New Material Co. Ltd., Dongyue, Chemours, Halopolymers Ojsc, and Zhejiang Juhua, among others.• In December 2016, 3M, a leading company in the market, developed a new patent-pending technology for 3D printing fluoropolymers.BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1242 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market on the basis of product form, PTFE grade, application, end-user, and region:Product Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Granular• Fine Powder• Micronized powder• Aqueous DispersionsPTFE Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Virgin PTFE• Glass Filled PTFE• Bronze Filled PTFE• Carbon Filled PTFE• Stainless Steel Filled PTFEApplication Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Sheet & Film• Industrial Coatings• Teflon Coating & Non-Stick Wear• PTFE Powder• OthersEnd-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Electrical & Electronics• Chemical• Industrial• Automotive• Construction• Healthcare• OthersRegional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• North America1. U.S.• Europe1. Germany2. U.K.• Asia Pacific1. China2. India3. South-east Asia• Latin America1. Brazil• Middle East & AfricaBrowse Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polytetrafluoroethylene-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.