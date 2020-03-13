The Salt Yard to Host St. Patrick's Day Parties

One of Albuquerque's leading sports bars will host parties at both its locations in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Albuquerque, NM-based The Salt Yard announced today that the company will be hosting St. Patrick's Day parties this weekend.

"We are very excited to host St. Patrick's Day parties at both our sports bars in Albuquerque," said Carri Phillis, owner and spokesperson for The Salt Yard, a company that considers Happy Hour mandatory in your weekly schedule. "You are welcome to join us on March 14, 15, and 17th!"

Phillis further added, "Green beer, Irish whiskey, drink specials, and Bagpipers will be available. Keep calm, and Leprechaun!"

The company recently threw open The Venue at Salt Yard West as the unique event space in Albuquerque.

The Venue seats up to 300 guests and has a full-service bar. It has a private entrance & bathrooms.

"If you're struggling to find the best wedding venue in Albuquerque, look no further than The Venue at The Salt Yard," said Phillis. "Unlike other venues in Albuquerque, NM, The Venue's open-vendor policy allows you to bring your caterer, decorator, or vendor to your event."

"The Venue is not just for weddings! You can host reunions, corporate events, graduation, holiday parties, and other events there," emphasized Phillis.

The Salt Yard, which recently celebrated its first anniversary, is a premier entertainment venue, locally owned and operated in Albuquerque, NM.

"Whether you come to The Salt Yard to catch up with classmates or friends, watch live sports, listen to music, play games, sit down to a great meal or stay for another round, we've got you covered," emphasized Phillis. "There is a Salt Yard close to you located on Osuna on the East Side, and Ellison on the West Side."

The Salt Yard recently teamed up with Last Call Baja Mexican Eatery, which recently opened its newest location inside The Salt Yard East at 6001 Osuna Rd. NE. Specializing in authentic, fresh, Baja Cuisine where the meats are marinated, salsas are prepared daily, and all produce is hand-cut. No freezers, no preservatives, and all orders are cooked right in front of you.

As for The Salt Yard itself, Phillis said, "We believe in pairing crafty cocktails with delicious savory food. We are dedicated to offering up a selection of the best beer from near and far. Whether you come to The Salt Yard to catch up with friends, watch live sports, listen to music, play games, sit down to a good meal or stay for another round, we've got you covered."

For more information, please visit: thesaltyardnm.com/events, https://www.thesaltyardnm.com/cabana-rentals, and https://www.thesaltyardnm.com/blog.

###

About The Salt Yard

Come to the Salt Yard NM and know that we've got you covered. From drinks to food to games and everything in between.

Contact Details:

Carri Phillis

The Salt Yard EAST

6001 Osuna Rd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

The Salt Yard WEST

3700 Ellison RD NW

Albuquerque, NM 87114

Phone: 505-750-9273

Source: The Salt Yard



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.