Drane Ranger Launches Quarterly Maintenance Plans for Grease Trap Cleaning in Manvel, TX

One of Texas’ finest in liquid waste services has expanded its services to Manvel in Texas.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Drane Ranger announced today that it is now offering quarterly maintenance plans for grease trap cleaning in Manvel.

“We offer several services for all of your grease trap cleaning needs,” said Jeb Woods, spokesperson for Drane Ranger.”

Woods went on to explain that due to the nature of grease traps, they require comprehensive and regular cleaning and maintenance.

“Leaving them uncleaned leads to many issues. We make sure to have clear documentation and compliance validation,” Woods said.

“We offer complete grease trap cleaning and maintenance, including grease trap odor control, to ensure that your traps remain effective and do not interfere with the safe and sanitary running of your business.”

Woods noted that common in car washes, grit is rarely more than dirt and sand, especially in the Houston area.

“That said, grit needs to be disposed of safely and properly,” said Woods. “Drane Ranger has the equipment and certified staff necessary to collect and dispose of grit in your traps properly, and will ensure your grit traps are properly maintained.”

Woods went on to point out that if you own a laundry services business or see a lot of laundries run through your company, then you know that lint can cause major issues with your heating and plumbing systems.

“That is why large-scale lint traps are necessary for smooth, safe operations,” Woods said. “Drane Ranger will ensure your lint traps are properly emptied and maintained to protect your plumbing, which can shut down your business for days, and protect your business.”

For more information, please visit: https://draneranger.com/services/ and http://draneranger.com/about-us/.

###

About Drane Ranger

Since 1985, Drane Ranger has been focused on two major components of a successful business: customer service and outstanding work. We ensure that your needs are met, whether that’s helping with that grease trap or handling your liquid waste that needs fast and proper disposal. We are always courteous and mindful of your customers and business.

Contact Details:

Jeb Woods

13911 India St

Houston, TX 77047

United States

Phone: 281-489-1765

Source: Drane Ranger



