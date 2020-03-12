Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, Receives Women Appreciating Women Honorary Award in London

Marie Diamond, WAW Awards 2020

Marie Diamond was officially inducted into the WAW Hall of Fame on International Women’s Day 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Diamond, global transformational teacher, has just been recognized for her endless positive contribution in society by Women Appreciating Women (WAW). WAW is a global movement established by the amazing visionary woman, Dr. Pauline Long, to bring women together to appreciate one another and to support each other without boundaries. Marie is very exhilarated because she received the WAW Honorary Award 2020 and was officially inducted into the WAW Hall of Fame on International Women's Day March 8th, 2020. The award was presented at the 4th annual WAW prestigious conference, Gala Awards and Dinner. The theme at WAW this year was #SheMustWin

She joined amazing women from the diverse worlds of business, media, activism, charity, education, the health sector, the property development sector, entertainment, film, fashion, art, and many more industries on this historic night on International Women's Day.

WAW highlights women of all kind whether they are in business, humanitarian projects, activism, or other professional fields, and personally in all aspects of life. The movement brings together extraordinary women by way of mutual appreciation and supporting each other's initiatives and sharing human love and kindness. They have honored 500 wonderful women from over 90 countries in the world since 2017. This year they honored another 100 women.

It seems that Marie Diamond is well deserving of this award as she constantly is striving to help people thought humanitarian efforts. She recently teamed with iGiveTrees, a foundation created to give trees to small Brazilian communities through their local NGOs. With iGiveTrees, Marie Diamond created the Diamond Forest Initiative, whose goal is goal is improving the soil and replanting an endangered rainforest to restore biodiversity, produce more oxygen, replenish water systems, and sink more carbon for the benefit of the whole planet. Marie Diamond is here to impact society in the best of ways.

Since her childhood experience, Marie Diamond has lived like a Magical Live. Her life reads like a magical story where she manifested her most incredible dreams, living in all her favorite places in the world, meeting and helping millions of people worldwide. For the last 25 years she has been the Spiritual mentor and Feng Shui Master of hundreds of thousands of students worldwide, top public speakers, international best-selling authors, celebrities in the music and movie industry, politicians and top athletes.

She has become a global household name in the field of the Law of Attraction and Self Help, using the Energy Systems of Feng Shui, Dowsing, Law of Attraction and Meditation. Recognized as a Global Energy master, she is known for her love for people and her ability to explain very complicated spiritual and energy knowledge in a practical and down to earth way. She is a successful spiritual businesswoman that loves being a mom of 3 children and enjoying her journey with her husband of 30 years.



