Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran With Lung Cancer in Idaho Who Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure to Call For Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO-Get Compensated

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person who has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO.” — Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran anywhere in Idaho who now has lung cancer to ask if he had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago-and if the answer is yes-we are urging them to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. The average person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure probably took place prior to 1980. Even if the Navy Veteran or person smoked cigarettes the compensation for them might exceed $100,000 as we would be happy to discuss.

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person who has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are some of the nation's most experienced asbestos attorneys and they have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work-or you are their family member please call 800-714-0303-anytime- for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Idaho organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Idaho.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is very proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, Lewiston or anywhere in Idaho. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Idaho include US Navy Veterans, workers at the Naval Reactors Facility outside of Idaho Falls, miners in Northern Idaho, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, smelter workers, pulp or paper mill workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Idaho.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about lung cancer and asbestos exposure please review the following website: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.