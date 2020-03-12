Blockchain Fourth Generation Creator Ronald Aai and Cloud 2.0 Decentralized Wallet

Cloud Wallet Version 2.0 is a fully distributed wealth management digital wallet utilizing the 4th generation of blockchain technology.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Wallet Version 2.0 is a fully distributed wealth management digital wallet utilizing the 4th generation of blockchain technology, allowing users to securely transfer, store, earn and spend cryptocurrency anytime, anywhere. It is simple and easy to operate, with hundreds of compression tests, and powerful anti-theft technology to maximize the security of digital assets.

Cloud Wallet Version 2.0 implements the Blockchain 4.0 technology where the both the digital asset wallet and trading platform are both truly decentralized. It supports multiple digital currency storage and performs fast transactions.

The 4.0 blockchain technology allows nodes to communicate and process data collectively, ensuring a high transaction speed and the capability to perform cross-chain encrypted exchanges and payments for manufacturers, e-commerce and other products.

The Cloud Wallet Version 2.0 utilizes cutting edge technology to create a unique multi-faceted platform operated fully from users mobile phones, bringing the benefits of fourth generation blockchain technology right into the hands of users in a simple and practical way.

Cloud Wallet Version 2.0 has at its core the Jarvis AI Trading Bot, which uses “arbitrage” trading to generate profit. “Arbitrage” is a trading strategy of simultaneously purchasing and selling a specific asset to profit from the price difference of the same or similar financial instrument on the market. In this case, cryptocurrencies in various markets or in various forms differ in price on different exchanges. AI trading is where trading strategies are formulated into trading rules, and the AI Bot then learns both the market trend and pattern. Cloud Wallet Version 2.0 combines both, so each user can allocate their digital assets freely and earn rewards by joining the program.



Cloud 2.0- A Diverse Ecosystem all on your mobile phone

As good as the wallet itself is, Cloud 2.0 is more than just a wallet or an AI Trading Bot. It is actually a whole ecosystem, enabling users to not just make profit from the arbitrage trading, but utilize and spend their profits in a variety of ways right from the Cloud 2.0 app, as outlined below:

CloudOTC- take your profits and buy different cryptocurrencies on the Ribbons DEX (Decentralized Exchange)

CloudSim- Use your profits to charge the multi-functional international CloudSim card

CloudPrepaid- Use profits to charge your own PrePaid Card and use it to purchase or withdraw FIAT currency at ATM

CloudRedeem- spend your profits at participating outlets and service providers

CloudTravel- This function allows users to spend their profits on accommodations, hotels, flights, car services, car rentals, etc in any destination worldwide

Atomic Swap- Seamlessly exchange cryptocurrencies with just the push of a button

Cloud 2.0- An Entire Economic System



Cloud Wallet not only can enhance the financial capability of the individual user, but also aims to address the inequality of the current financial system, delivering true financial freedom back to all individuals by providing an integrated social and wealth management ecosystem. This goal is accomplished by utilizing the latest and most modern blockchain technology available on the planet.

Below, Ronald Aai explains to us the Blockchain and Cloud 2.0’s long-term economic plan:

“What exactly is the blockchain? In a simple nutshell, it’s a system that lets you know where your money is at all times. This is in stark contrast to the reality of the current traditional financial world. In the current financial system, when you deposit your money into the bank, you would presume the money actually stays there. However in reality the bank takes your money and lends it to businesses who then in return give the bank interest. This business that now has your money which you originally deposited with the bank then pays tax to the government on any profit they make. This means your money is now also with the government. However, because most businesses are now failing, the government often has to bail out the banks that lent your money to the businesses. In this way your assets can be lost.”

“But now, by introducing the blockchain, you can clearly know where your money is at all times, making it transparent. Our proposal with Cloud 2.0 is to help the people earn from the money put in the wallet. This is called “compound financing”. The idea is for us to collateralize the vested tokens, and the yield is then given back to the people to be spent back on local businesses. This in turn generates more tax yields which benefits both the people and government.”

“The old way of thinking assumes that when people have more money they will then spend it, and this in return will better the national economy. However this is not really true, because the spending must first happen in the local economy, and only then will it benefit the country and it’s economy. So, how do we ensure that the people have more money to spend to stimulate the local economy? The answer lies in the following logic: Most of the working population pay taxes, and if these taxes are converted into a tokenized collateral, the government can then return this tokenized collateral back to the people. The people can then take the collateral and use it to shop at all local businesses, which in return can use the collateral to deduct their taxes. Hence, without the government losing any income at all they can create higher GDP. This is why Cloud 2.0 is working with government agencies to push this plan out.”

In summary, Cloud 2.0 is taking cutting edge blockchain 4.0 technology and integrating it with all the latest wallet, AI and online technology to create a stable long-term ecosystem that will benefit the individual, families, communities and nations. The vision is well underway with many features of the Cloud Wallet Version 2.0 already fully functional in many places in SE Asia, with gradual global expansion plans already well underway.

For more information please visit www.cloudtokenwallet.com



