FrontRunnerHC Ensures Labs Conducting COVID-19 Tests Will Be Reimbursed

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Health Organization has officially classified the COVID-19 as a pandemic; validating its severity after 4,700 lives have been claimed across 114 countries. This is no longer just a state or federal problem, but a problem that requires all communities to work together and take responsibility.A small number of labs have taken on the bid from the CDC to develop tests and or serve as a testing center. These industry leaders who have made significant strides in their development are doing so in the face of uncertainty when it comes to how and when they will be reimbursed. And while the distribution of cost responsibility has not yet been decided on - whether it will fall onto Medicare, commercial payers or the infected individual, private labs are stepping forward to be part of the solution. “As pioneers in developing and processing thousands of COVID-19 tests, these labs should not have to worry about loss of revenue for rendered services,” John Donnelly CEO and President of FrontRunnerHC, John Donnelly, has announced that the company will provide their technology suite and incur the cost of insurance discovery for all labs providing the COVID-19 related tests through 2020. This effort is to ensure that participating labs gets properly compensated when billing gets processed.“We want to do our small part to make certain labs that stepped forward and answered the call receive the maximum reimbursement. Further, we want to make the financial decision easier for more and more labs to become testing facilities so the lab can focus on what’s most important- restoring public safety. Everyone is doing their part; this is how FrontRunnerHC can contribute,” Donnelly shared.About FrontRunnerHCBased out of Plymouth, MA, FrontRunnerHC automates the identification of active and billable coverage for patients with inaccurate or missing coverage on file. By mining thousands of data points in real time, FrontRunnerHC provides clients with accurate and actionable insight to accelerate their revenue cycle and grow their business. FrontRunnerHC currently serves labs, hospitals and healthcare providers across 50 states in addition to Guam and Puerto Rico.



