LoginRadius Attains its Second ISO Certification: ISO 27017

LoginRadius attains ISO 27017 Certificate

Cloud-based CIAM leader pursuits more ISO certifications, including ISO 27017, to demonstrate its dedication behind securing identities.

We follow the most current security measures for handling sensitive data. It shows our customers and their end-users that their data and identities are safe while they enjoy the modern experience.” — Deepak Gupta, CTO & Cofounder

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius , a leader in cloud-based Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) services, announces its most recent accreditation for ISO 27017. This marks the company’s second ISO certification after ISO 27001, which was attained in August 2019 Regularly attaining security audits demonstrates the company’s leadership and diligence in operating an information security management system. In particular, ISO 27017 gives guidance on implementing information security controls for cloud services. It communicates that companies can trust LoginRadius to follow the highest standards when storing customer identities on the cloud.“The LoginRadius Identity Platform is 100% cloud-based, which provides greater flexibility than an on-premise alternative,” says Deepak Gupta, co-founder and CTO of LoginRadius. “For companies who are new to the cloud, this certificate adds assurance that we follow the most current security measures for handling sensitive data. It also shows our customers and their end-users that their data and identities are safe while they enjoy the enhanced customer experience that a cloud platform provides.”The copy of the certificate is available on the company’s website here.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the US and India. For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



