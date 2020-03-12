UnGoogling Android for everyone: the /e/ OS “easy to use” installer soon available!

/e/OS Installer is an intuitive software application that allows users to install the /e/ unGoogled mobile OS on any supported device in a matter of minutes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 12 , 2020 – /e/OS Installer is an easy to use solution for users who care about their privacy but don’t have the technical skills to flash a smartphone. It’s a fully integrated intuitive software application that allows users to install /e/ OS on any supported device in a matter of minutes. Available on all major operating systems, it will be as easy as plugging the smartphone to the computer and following on-screen instructions.**Now, the privacy by design mobile Operating System is just a few clicks away!**Started in 2018 by Gaël Duval, open source veteran and founder of Mandrake Linux, /e/OS consists of a forked version of Android that is fully unGoogled along with a set of online services that include online storage, email, calendar, and office software./e/ offers users full privacy — keeping their data private by default, blocking unwanted data flows, saving battery power and bandwidth.Refurbished smartphones pre-installed with /e/OS are also available since 2019, along with business solutions such as custom designed OS and Mobile Device Management solutions.**Extending the reach of /e/OS beyond seasoned tech users**Over the past 18 months, thousands of people around the globe have made the switch to /e/. But until now, installing /e/OS on a smartphone was quite a challenge. It’s been accessible solely to the tech savvy. The process required specific knowledge and expertise in using console access and command lines.That is no longer the case.“Since the release of the first beta, hundreds of people have knocked at our door looking to better their privacy but have been stuck because they lack the expertise or confidence to flash their phone. It was crucial for us to create a simple tool that anyone can use to enjoy a better digital life.”– Gaël Duval, /e/OS FounderThe /e/OS Installer is a software that allows the user to skip the obscure process of flashing their phone, thus making /e/OS a viable option for many new users who were previously sidelined.It can be used to install /e/OS on any supported device in a matter of minutes from a Linux, Mac or Windows computer by just plugging the smartphone via USB and following the on-screen instructions.**When will the /e/OS installer be available?**An early version of the /e/OS installer will be available for beta testers in March.Volunteers who are willing to test the /e/ installer can register for the beta test at:A stable version will be available for download by April. It will be compatible with all major operating systems (Windows, MacOS and Linux).More screenshots can be found at: https://ecloud.global/s/65FGEd3LwKb4ZC7 More information about /e/ OS is available at https://e.foundation



