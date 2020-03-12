Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak explains why the Novel Coronavirus could require Marshall Law in the US

In an interview with CEOCFO Magazine, VOIP-PAL CEO and Director Emil Malak discusses why we are looking at a 21st Century Plague

CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/voippal031120.html) with Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company, inventers and pioneers of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls.

Mr. Malak has many other business ventures and is well versed on the coronavirus pandemic and its possible spread. As Malak explained in the interview if the United States, Europe and Canada will experience the same numbers of coronavirus infections as China, "The coronavirus is spreading at the same rate in Europe and the U.S. as it did in China early on. The difference is the west doesn’t get it. They have been watching and waiting for too long. The Chinese government jumped into action and took the drastic measures necessary to contain the virus. They did things the west would never do. The only way to rapidly and effectively contain this virus is by enacting martial law. This is an extreme measure which is unfathomable to us, but is what China did to mitigate the damage.”

When asked about the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in Germany, Mr. Malak responded, “Based on the fact that about 25 million people from all over Germany took part in the Rose Monday Karneval on February 24th. Even more disturbing is German officials allowing soccer matches to take place with tens of thousands of fans crowded together into stadiums in close proximity to each other. Allowing these events to go on is completely irresponsible... It’s conceivable that many that attended these events could soon test positive. In the meantime, anyone infected could unknowingly be spreading the virus.”

Some of the top research universities have recently run simulation models on these types of occurrences, “If I were taking a calculated guess, I would say worst case scenario, as much as 70% of Germany’s population could be infected within the next three to six months,” Continues Mr. Malak, “Remember between 2009 and 2010, about 60 million Americans were infected with the H1N1virus. That was about 20% of the population. This virus is more contagious than H1N1.”

Johns Hopkins ran a simulation last year on what a coronavirus outbreak might look like and they estimated over 65 million people would be infected. Harvard University, Imperial College London and other top research universities have also published very credible and alarming reports on how bad this can get.

Discussing the potential for the death increasing Mr. Malak told CEOCFO's Bud Wayne, “Currently the death toll is between 3% to 5%, but that rate could increase significantly, if and when the healthcare system becomes overwhelmed with cases, and if the virus continues to mutate into more resilient strains.” Commenting on the mutation of the strains and why there should be concers; “Recently, I have read articles that suggest the virus has already mutated and there are currently two different strains infecting people. The ancestral, or first strain is weaker than the 2nd strain. If that continues, this will be very difficult to contain.”

On a potential treatment for the covid-19 Malak related to CEOCFO that, "Dr. Christian Drosten, Director of the Institute of Virology on Campus Charité Mitte, Berlin, Germany, treated sixteen very sick coronavirus patients with a cocktail of medicines. Fourteen of them got better. Dr. Drosten has proven himself to be one of the world’s premier medical researchers in his field. In my opinion, he would be the ideal person to lead the global effort to develop early treatment protocols for patients with the virus and a covid-19 vaccine.

