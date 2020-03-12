Todd Wiese, a team of local Green Bay & Northeast Wisconsin real estate experts, offered their advice to homeowners.

GREEN BAY, WI, USA, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Bay & Northeast Wisconsin Real Estate Experts Reveal Top Tips for Selling a Home Faster Todd Wiese , a team of local Green Bay & Northeast Wisconsin real estate experts, offered their advice to homeowners on how to appeal to more buyers and sell their home faster.Many Green Bay & Northeast Wisconsin home buyers will look for a number of features when they are browsing homes for sale in the area. First-time home buyers may not know the best way to appeal to buyers and therefore reduce the amount of time the property sits idle on the market. Todd Wiese offered their expertise with a list of four of the biggest tips homeowners can take advantage of to sell their home faster.1) Stage the Home ProperlyTodd Wiese shared that staging a home the right way helps potential buyers see it as their future home, pushing them towards a final decision to buy. This may require hiring a professional stager to ensure that the staging matches the home well. The real estate agent can refer sellers to preferred professional stagers with ample experience.2) Take the Right PhotosThe second most important thing noted by the real estate experts is to take better photos when creating a listing. This means using proper lighting, taking photos from all corners of each room, and avoiding editing the photos so they will be an accurate representation of the home. Many real estate teams will offer professional photography services to make sure the home is shown in its best light.3) Enhance Curb AppealThe experts at Todd Wiese encouraged homeowners to focus on the front of the property, enhancing curb appeal as needed. This does not require extensive or costly landscaping work but instead means making things look neat and pleasant including removing dead plants, planting flowers, keeping the grass cut, repainting doors or fencing as needed, and installing a new mailbox.4) Promote Energy Efficient FeaturesMany homebuyers throughout Green Bay & NE Wisconsin are increasingly interested in energy efficiency, so Todd Wiese included highlighting this in a listing. If a buyer has green appliances, lighting, an upgraded HVAC system, newly installed insulation, and other energy-efficient features, they should make sure to let potential buyers now. These features can save money and are often a major selling point according to the real estate team.Northeast Wisconsin area homeowners interested in making the home selling process easier can contact Todd Wiese Homeselling Systems, Inc for further advice and comprehensive services throughout the selling process.Contact Todd Wiese Homeselling System, Inc.Todd WieseEmail: info@toddwiese.comTel: 920.406.0001About Todd Wiese Homeselling System, Inc.Todd Wiese Homeselling System, Inc. is Northeast Wisconsin’s most innovative real estate team. Their trained team and licensed agents specialize in the Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin real estate market and are prepared to find people the right home at the best price. For those selling their home, Todd Wiese Homeselling System, Inc.'s proven plan will help sellers match their home with the right buyers for the right price.We have a track record of success including:- Todd Wiese Homeselling Team sells a house every 23 hours.- Todd Wiese Homeselling Team advertises your home 24 hours a day until it’s sold.- Todd Wiese Homeselling Team has thousands of motivated buyers in their data base actively looking for homes… your home may already be sold!- When you buy a home through Todd Wiese, and if during the first 2 years you own it you’re not happy with it for any reason, they will buy it back.



