Low Sulfur Marine Fuel Market In-Depth Analysis By Size, Share, Trend and Top Players 2019-2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Low Sulfur Marine Fuel Market report offers a broad analysis of the business models, key strategies, and market shares of some of the most prominent participants in this landscape. Along with an in-depth report on the key factors, statistics in terms of segment-wise data, country-wise data, and region-wise data are offered in the full report. This analysis is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving low sulfur marine fuel market.Low Sulphur Marine Fuel Market: IntroductionLow sulfur marine fuel, also known as Bunker fuels which are responsible for the highest consumption of global fuel oil demand. IMO (International Marine Organization) sulfur regulations hence have the potential to be highly disruptive to the market and availability of compliant oils. The International Marine Organisation (IMO) has ruled that the marine sector emissions in international waters will have to decrease sulfur emissions by over 80% by switching to lesser sulfur content. The current maximum sulfur limit of 3.5 weight percent (wt.%) will fall to 0.5 wt.%. Low Sulphur Marine Fuel Market: DynamicsFactors contributing to the rising demand for the global low sulfur marine fuel market include the shift toward cleaner and environment-friendly alternatives. This shift is in line with the rising need to tackle the environmental pollution caused by conventional fuels used in ship bunkers and different companies producing these are investing in the research and development of cleaner fuels. This has clearly indicated the growing preference of shipping companies for eco-friendly alternatives for operational activities.In terms of type, heavy fuel oil is sub-segmented into other products such as LSFO (low sulfur fuel oil), ULSFO (ultra-low sulfur fuel oil), and HSFO (high sulfur fuel oil). Large ships run on heavy fuel oil, especially on LSFO, as well as marine diesel oil. Smaller vessels such as barges are not designed to run on heavy fuel oil.Low Sulphur Marine Fuel Market: Regional OutlookFrom the geographical view, the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share for the low sulfur marine fuel. The market of Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate across the globe and register robust growth in the coming years. Initiatives towards the LSFO and ULSFO are expected to rise owing to the need for a pollution-free environment and a high presence of major shipping companies in the region. Furthermore, North-America, followed by Europe, is projected to witness steady growth in the global Low sulfur marine fuel market in the upcoming years due to the high demand for the shipping vessels. Latin America, followed by MEA, is expected to register healthy growth in the sales of LSFO and ULSFO in the coming years.Low Sulphur Marine Fuel Market: Competitive LandscapeLow Sulfur Marine Fuel Market is evolving as the scope of applications is increasing over the years. The market is consolidated in nature, with the shares distributed among the key players. The companies offer products for specific applications. With the rise in demand, the new product development, merger & acquisitions, and investment & expansion strategies are estimated to offer growth potentials in the global low sulfur marine fuel market during the forecast period. Low Sulphur Marine Fuel: SegmentationBy Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)• Heavy Fuel Oils (HFO)o Low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO)o Ultra-low sulfur fuel oil (ULSFO)o High sulfur fuel oil (HSFO)• DistillatesBy Seller Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)• Oil Producers• Large Independent Distributors• Small Independent DistributorsBy End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)• Tanker vessels• Container vessels• Bulk and General cargo vesselsBy Region (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2017–2027)• North-Americao U.So Canadao Mexico• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Malaysiao Rest of APAC• Europeo Germanyo U.Ko Franceo Italyo Russiao Rest of Europe• Middle-East and Africao U.A.Eo Saudi Arabiao South Africao Egypto Rest of MEA• Latin Americao Brazilo Columbiao Rest of LATAMLow Sulphur Marine Fuel Market: Market Participants• Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC• Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.• Lukoil-Bunker LLC• ExxonMobil Corporation• Chemoil Energy Limited• Chevron Corporation• BP PLC• Royal Dutch Shell PLC• LUKOIL• Sinopec GroupKey questions answered in Low sulfur marine fuel market report:• How has the Low Sulfur Marine Fuel Market evolved over the past three years?• What size is the Low Sulfur Marine Fuel Market expected to take in terms of volume (Gallons) and value (USD Million) during the study period?• What are some of the technological developments and new opportunities in the low sulfur marine fuel market?• What are the market dynamics in the low sulfur marine fuel market?• What are the underlying industry factors impacting the growth of the low Sulphur marine fuel market?• What are the market positioning and strategies of key manufacturers concerning for Low Sulfur Marine Fuel Market taxonomy?• What are the key challenges, improvement factors, and opportunities for Low Sulfur Marine Fuel Market players?• How is the competition structured in the Low Sulfur Marine Fuel Market at present, and how will it take shape over the next few years? Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



