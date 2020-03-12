Voice over New Radio (VoNR) Market In-Depth Analysis By Size, Share, Trend and Top Players 2019-2027

Voice over New Radio (VoNR) Market Reports and Data

Overall Voice over New Radio business scenario presented through self-explanatory charts, tables, and graphics images add greater value to the study.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market SummaryVoice over New Radio (VoNR) is the IP Multimedia System (IMS) based voice calling services that uses the Fifth Generation (5G) network system for its source of Internet Protocol (IP) voice processing. The New Radio network communication is the 5G radio access technology and the advanced & updated form of Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution (4GLTE) radio access technology. With the help of the New Radio communication, VoNR is the target voice and also the video communication technology solution for 5G networks. With the evolution of 5G network coverage and its expansion on a mass scale, the Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G sources is expected to help in commercializing the Voice of New Radio (VoNR).Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2730 The global Voice over New Radio (VoNR) market is expected to grow at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for higher bandwidth based internet protocol and reduced latency in the voice calling communication system. The market penetration for 5G wireless communication services and standalone (SA) sources of 5G protocol system is predominantly spurring the demand for commercializing the VoNR in the global market. Beyond the improvement of data speed in the 5th Generation wireless network, the standalone (SA) 5G or New Radio network communication facilitates critical communication use cases and advancement in the internet of things (IoT) system. The ultra-low latency in the communication system provides real-time interconnectivity for the IoT system and the prime driving factor for the rapid commercialization of Voice over New Radio technology. The VoNR will provide much lower latency than that of VoLTE and also Non-standalone Vo5G.The market in North America is forecasted to retain its dominance in the market by 2027. However, due to the extreme demand for advanced voice solutions in real-time communications in the internet of things, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are some of the most potential contributors in this region.5G Non-Standalone (NSA) services are being offered by the service providers in various locations all over the world. For the voice solutions, the 4G VoLTE services are being offered by default for the 5G NSA subscribers. China Telecom in China, Vodafone in Germany, England, and other European countries, and T-Mobile, Verizon in the United States are some of the operators to launch and offer 5G NSA services. Some operator has started the initial testing of pre-commercial Standalone 5G services. SK Telecom in South Korea conducted a Standalone 5G pre-commercial testing having a partnership with Samsung Electronics.During the initial phase of 5G Standalone (SA) services, the 5G network would use the Evolved Packet System Fallback (EPS FB) technology, completing a connection through VoLTE, as circuit switch fallback (CSFB) to 2G or 3G will not anymore be supported, according to 3GPP R-15. Finally, at the mature phase of 5G Standalone, the Voice over New Radio (VoNR) will start being utilized as the default configuration and mass commercialization will start taking place.In January 2020, Qualcomm Incorporated, a US-based semiconductor and telecommunication based MNC partnered up with ZTE Corporation, a Chinese telecommunication systems and equipment manufacturer, and tested Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call in compliance with 3GPP Release 15 specifications utilizing ZTE’s 5G NR base station and a 5G smartphone test device powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem New Radio system.European Region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, owing to the massive demand for VoNR from the European 5G subscribers and other IoT consumers. Germany and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in this region.BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2730 Companies considered and profiled in this market studyAT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson Telecommunications company, MediaTek Inc., Samsung Group, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Nokia Networks, LG Electronics, and T-Mobile, among others.Segments covered in the report:This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Voice over New Radio (VoNR) market on the basis of applications, evolution path, technology, latency, and region:Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Consumer Electronics• Communication Equipment• Semiconductor SystemsEvolution Path Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)1. VoLTE to EPS FB to VoNR2. VoLTE to VoNR3. VoLTE to VoeLTE to RAT FB to VoNRTechnology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Sub 6 GHz frequency Bands• High Frequency Bands over 24 GHzLatency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• 625 millisecond to 0.125 millisecond• 25 millisecond to 1 millisecondRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• North Americao U.S• Europeo UKo France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/voice-over-new-radio-vonr-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.