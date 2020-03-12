Automotive Surround View Camera Market In-Depth Analysis By Size, Share, Trend and Top Players 2019-2027

Automotive Surround View Camera Market Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market SummarySurround View was initially designed to give the driver new and previously unobtainable viewpoints of their vehicle, using cameras and an electronically controlled unit (ECU). Surround view camera systems generally consist of four fisheye cameras, with each having more than 180-degrees horizontal field of view. Cameras in the automotive system are installed in side doors or two wing mirrors, in front and at the back side of the vehicle and offers 2D and 3D view of the vehicle’s surroundings. The system performs two primary functions, first is camera calibration, and second is the integration of several video streams into a single one.The fish eye cameras produce images from every dimensions of the car, and these images are concurrently sent to ECU, where they are processed for correction, combined, and stitched together to produce real-time views of the surroundings of the vehicle. These viewpoints benefit the driver in several scenarios, such as from checking blind-spot when changing lanes on the highway to pulling off a parallel park without grinding the wheels.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2737 With a rise in the level of awareness around multi-camera technology, automotive companies have started introducing surround view systems in their economic vehicle segment. A properly implemented surround system can improve the safety and driver experience of the vehicle by providing visibility in the near vicinity of the vehicle. The system helps in mitigating collisions, vehicle damages during parking, lane change, and maneuvering.On the basis of Type, the market is segmented into 2D Surround View Camera Systems, and 3D Surround View Camera Systems. A 2D surround dimensional view is a traditional view, projects a bird's eye view of the vehicle surroundings on the screen display. Original images or video feeds from the cameras are stitched to create the bird's eye view on a flat surface, whereas in 3D surround view systems, the images formed are in 3D, which is in spherical form. Since it is a 3D representation of the surroundings in 360-degrees, the view can be fetched from any angle around the vehicle. North America led the market due to strict regulations on driver safety and increasing awareness of the automotive driver assistance system (ADAS) in the region. China, India and Japan are the emerging nations which will create ample growth opportunity for the market in the coming years. Original equipment manufacturer or OEM will lead the market owing to the safety regulations by the government and escalating adoption of the automotive driver assistance system by automotive manufacturers.Magna and Renesas Electronics Corporation are the leading automotive suppliers across the globe and are working together to speed up the adoption of Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) features for its mid-range vehicles.Surround-view cameras could be the next big thing in the safety of automobiles. They are expensive and provide an extra layer of safety than the long-delayed rear camera. A properly maintained surround system will prevent backover deaths and commonplace damage. Advanced technology in automotive has become one of the first choices for the manufacturers. With investment in research and development of new innovative technologies, along with capitalization on the existing product, is expected to upsurge the demand for the market in the coming years.Some of the key market players are Robert Bosch, Continental, Harman International, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Hyundai Mobis, Infineon, Maxim Integrated, Mitsubishi Electric, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, Valeo, Denso, Fujitsu, Clarion, and Delphi Automotive, among others.BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2737 Segments Covered in the report:This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Automotive Surround View Camera market by Interface, form factor, technology, storage, end-user, and region:Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• 2D Surround View Camera Systems• 3D Surround View Camera SystemsCamera Functioning Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Automatic• ManualVehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Passenger Vehicles• Commercial VehiclesEnd Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• Original Equipment Manufacture• AftermarketRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-surround-view-camera-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 