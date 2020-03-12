Assessment Services Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Assessment Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assessment Services Industry

Description

The recent report offers a complete overview of the industry, with the required reasoning. The report includes types of products, the possible applications, and regional segmentation. It also emphasizes on the end-users community in a detailed manner. The report includes different key players present in the industry and the major developments that happed recently. The report analyses the production methods and the newly adopted technology briefly.

This report focuses on the global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AON

Korn Ferry

CEB

Psytech

Hogan Assessments

Aspiring Minds

TT Success Insight

Cubiks

Performanse

Talent Plus

NSEIT

AssessFirst

Chandler Macleod

TeamLease

IBM

DDI

MeritTrac

Mettl

Prometric

Pearson Vue

PSI

Yardstick

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Medium

Offline Medium



Market segment by Application, split into

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

Regional description

The forecast of the Assessment Services market has been analyzed not just on a global basis but on a regional basis too. Taking a closer look at the regions where the market is concentrated, the manufacturing state analysis, raw material analysis cost structure analysis, and process analysis, make up for the comprehensive analysis of the global Assessment Services market. The report focuses on the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, South, and Central America and Southeast Asia.

Research methodology

The market research team analyses the global Assessment Services market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model analysis for the base year of 2015 and the assessment period from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the method of research also includes the SWOT analysis and in-depth analysis that is carried out for enabling a clear understanding of the data and figures that is affecting the intensity of competitive rivalry among the companies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Assessment Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Online Medium

1.4.3 Offline Medium

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Assessment Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Entrance Assessment Services

1.5.3 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

1.5.4 Certification Assessment Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Assessment Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Assessment Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Assessment Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Assessment Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Assessment Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Assessment Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Assessment Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

...

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 AON

13.1.1 AON Company Details

13.1.2 AON Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AON Assessment Services Introduction

13.1.4 AON Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AON Recent Development

13.2 Korn Ferry

13.2.1 Korn Ferry Company Details

13.2.2 Korn Ferry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Korn Ferry Assessment Services Introduction

13.2.4 Korn Ferry Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Korn Ferry Recent Development

13.3 CEB

13.3.1 CEB Company Details

13.3.2 CEB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 CEB Assessment Services Introduction

13.3.4 CEB Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 CEB Recent Development

13.4 Psytech

13.4.1 Psytech Company Details

13.4.2 Psytech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Psytech Assessment Services Introduction

13.4.4 Psytech Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Psytech Recent Development

13.5 Hogan Assessments

13.5.1 Hogan Assessments Company Details

13.5.2 Hogan Assessments Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Hogan Assessments Assessment Services Introduction

13.5.4 Hogan Assessments Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Hogan Assessments Recent Development

13.6 Aspiring Minds

13.6.1 Aspiring Minds Company Details

13.6.2 Aspiring Minds Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Aspiring Minds Assessment Services Introduction

13.6.4 Aspiring Minds Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Development

13.7 TT Success Insight

13.7.1 TT Success Insight Company Details

13.7.2 TT Success Insight Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 TT Success Insight Assessment Services Introduction

13.7.4 TT Success Insight Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 TT Success Insight Recent Development

13.8 Cubiks

13.9 Performanse

13.10 Talent Plus

13.11 NSEIT

13.12 AssessFirst

13.13 Chandler Macleod

13.14 TeamLease

13.15 IBM

13.16 DDI

13.17 MeritTrac

13.18 Mettl

13.19 Prometric

13.20 Pearson Vue

13.21 PSI

13.22 Yardstick

Continued...

