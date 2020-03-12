Assessment Services Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025
Assessment Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assessment Services Industry
Description
The recent report offers a complete overview of the industry, with the required reasoning. The report includes types of products, the possible applications, and regional segmentation. It also emphasizes on the end-users community in a detailed manner. The report includes different key players present in the industry and the major developments that happed recently. The report analyses the production methods and the newly adopted technology briefly.
This report focuses on the global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AON
Korn Ferry
CEB
Psytech
Hogan Assessments
Aspiring Minds
TT Success Insight
Cubiks
Performanse
Talent Plus
NSEIT
AssessFirst
Chandler Macleod
TeamLease
IBM
DDI
MeritTrac
Mettl
Prometric
Pearson Vue
PSI
Yardstick
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Medium
Offline Medium
Market segment by Application, split into
Entrance Assessment Services
Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
Certification Assessment Services
Regional description
The forecast of the Assessment Services market has been analyzed not just on a global basis but on a regional basis too. Taking a closer look at the regions where the market is concentrated, the manufacturing state analysis, raw material analysis cost structure analysis, and process analysis, make up for the comprehensive analysis of the global Assessment Services market. The report focuses on the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, South, and Central America and Southeast Asia.
Research methodology
The market research team analyses the global Assessment Services market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model analysis for the base year of 2015 and the assessment period from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the method of research also includes the SWOT analysis and in-depth analysis that is carried out for enabling a clear understanding of the data and figures that is affecting the intensity of competitive rivalry among the companies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Assessment Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online Medium
1.4.3 Offline Medium
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Assessment Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Entrance Assessment Services
1.5.3 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
1.5.4 Certification Assessment Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Assessment Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Assessment Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Assessment Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Assessment Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Assessment Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Assessment Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Assessment Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
...
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 AON
13.1.1 AON Company Details
13.1.2 AON Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 AON Assessment Services Introduction
13.1.4 AON Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 AON Recent Development
13.2 Korn Ferry
13.2.1 Korn Ferry Company Details
13.2.2 Korn Ferry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Korn Ferry Assessment Services Introduction
13.2.4 Korn Ferry Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Korn Ferry Recent Development
13.3 CEB
13.3.1 CEB Company Details
13.3.2 CEB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 CEB Assessment Services Introduction
13.3.4 CEB Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 CEB Recent Development
13.4 Psytech
13.4.1 Psytech Company Details
13.4.2 Psytech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Psytech Assessment Services Introduction
13.4.4 Psytech Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Psytech Recent Development
13.5 Hogan Assessments
13.5.1 Hogan Assessments Company Details
13.5.2 Hogan Assessments Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Hogan Assessments Assessment Services Introduction
13.5.4 Hogan Assessments Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Hogan Assessments Recent Development
13.6 Aspiring Minds
13.6.1 Aspiring Minds Company Details
13.6.2 Aspiring Minds Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Aspiring Minds Assessment Services Introduction
13.6.4 Aspiring Minds Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Development
13.7 TT Success Insight
13.7.1 TT Success Insight Company Details
13.7.2 TT Success Insight Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 TT Success Insight Assessment Services Introduction
13.7.4 TT Success Insight Revenue in Assessment Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 TT Success Insight Recent Development
13.8 Cubiks
13.9 Performanse
13.10 Talent Plus
13.11 NSEIT
13.12 AssessFirst
13.13 Chandler Macleod
13.14 TeamLease
13.15 IBM
13.16 DDI
13.17 MeritTrac
13.18 Mettl
13.19 Prometric
13.20 Pearson Vue
13.21 PSI
13.22 Yardstick
Continued...
