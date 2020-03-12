eSchools Africa Rejigs their Management Team

Brings in new CMO, Srinath Gomatam

ABUJA, NIGERIA, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSchools Africa is happy to announce the joining of Mr. Srinath Gomatam Raman as our Chief Marketing Officer. Srinath comes with a very rich marketing experience and is a thought leader in the industry. Before joining eSchools Africa, he was leading the Marketing activities for OnePlusOne Solutions FZE, a Dubai based Converged Infrastructure, Connectivity & Cloud Services provider in the role of CMO. Prior to that he was leading the team of Digital Marketing and Demand Generation for the Brand and Demand Solutions division at Frost & Sullivan, one of the top notch Growth Consulting Company across the globe.Srinath has behind him a legacy of 18+ years of Digital marketing and Demand Generation expertise. His key skill sets include Brand promotion, Lead Generation, Campaign Management, Event Promotions, Social Media Marketing, Prospecting, Research and Content Management. Srinath's ability to mix the technology with marketing acumen has proved to be a great success strategy in Demand generation and ROI growth steadily for the past few years. He is also a leader with a flair for inclusive growth and believes teamwork is the key to any successful project.In a statement from eSchools Africa COO, Mr. Mukundan Paravasthu said, "As part of our restructuring activity, Srinath will play a key role in building up our new customers and market segments. We are also working on increasing more region specific content for which Srinath's contribution will be immense. I am sure Srinath with his experience, will bring in Strategic and Business Value to both its Investors and Partners. With his inclusion to the team, eSchools Africa will get the much needed propulsion to expand their outreach and explore more avenues to get ICT resources delivered to schools and local communities across Africa".eSchools Africa is a registered company in Nigeria with presence in Tanzania. eSchools Africa Initiative was established to make ICT resources available to schools and local communities as a means of fighting poverty and illiteracy in African youths. They work with school administrators and Governments to deliver fully equipped computer laboratories to Rural Schools for e-learning and Tele-Education with Video Streaming of Lesson Tutorials, broadband internet connectivity, a school website and a database for e-administration and e learning. Schools also have access to their Zero Hardware Costs to acquire Projectors and interactive smart boards to enhance learning in schools across Africa. Their branded tablet PCs, andriod and windows laptops have been designed with the African student in mind. Its low energy capabilities and easy upgrades with micro sd cards are some of the key features embedded in the devices to enhance its functionality at low costs.For more information, please contact mp@eschoolsafrica.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.