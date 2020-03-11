Global Ed-Tech Leader, LeapLearner, Brings Coding Education to Every Child in Bhutan

His Majesty, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, attends LeapLearner's teacher training program launch ceremony Teachers in Bhutan begin LeapLearner's training program in order to bring coding curriculum to students across the country Teachers in Bhutan learning how to code through LeapLearner's teacher training program

LeapLearner is working in partnership with the Bhutanese government to help the nation close the tech-skill gap and leapfrog into the AI-powered world.

This growing partnership with LeapLearner is part of a larger vision of helping the country skillfully navigate the new digital and technological landscape.” — His Majesty, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The education technology company, LeapLearner, recently partnered with government leaders in Bhutan, including both His Majesty, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister, Lotay Tsheringof, in order to bring 21st century skills to students across the country. Understanding the important role coding languages play in our tech-powered world, LeapLearner joined forces with Bhutan’s Ministry of Education to begin training the first cohort of teachers using the company’s curriculum and online learning platform.By using a 2-tiered teacher training program wherein the country’s top educators complete LeapLearner’s training program and then work to train their colleagues across the country, Bhutan will be set to launch coding curriculum in over 100 schools in March 2020. Through continuous growth and scaling up of the program, Bhutan’s Ministry of Education expects to integrate coding into every school in the country by 2021. This translates to over 170,000 students acquiring this critical 21st century skill in 2021 alone.In addition to the nationwide coding education program, LeapLearner has also launched a pilot program teaching Bhutan’s university students and graduates to develop using the Unity gaming platform . Unity is the world’s most popular 3D games engine and talented developers are in high demand. According to His Majesty, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, this growing partnership with LeapLearner is part of a larger vision of helping the country “skillfully navigate the new digital and technological landscape.”LeapLearner is a global education services company with over 1 million students across more than twenty different countries. By partnering with governments, corporations, schools, learning centers and NGOs around the world, LeapLearner is working to close the ever-growing tech-skill gap. From computational thinking programs in primary schools to digital career employment workshops for young adults, LeapLearner offers its partners customized 21st century tech-skill education solutions that meet the needs of their unique student audiences. The company strives to promote the acquisition of 21st century skills that will empower future entrepreneurs, including everything from digital marketing and video game development to productivity and eGovernance training. Understanding the importance of adaptability within different learning environments, LeapLearner is built for quick and efficient deployment through a matrix of teacher development programs, P2P learning, and remote education. The company’s scalable, forward-thinking programs help open doors to high-quality employment opportunities and enable students around the world to thrive in our AI-powered economy.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.