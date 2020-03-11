Thousands of Disabled Guests Party on the Water at Annual Boating & Beach Bash

Nation’s largest, FREE, one-day event for people with disabilities--both seen and unseen-- returned to Boca Raton on March 1, 2020; More than 6,000 attend

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The dancing never stopped, neither did the boat rides, gentle waves, face-painters, food servers, sunshine or the two miniature, antique-style trains that rolled through the park giving eager riders an old-time thrill. At the 12th Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities on March 1, the number of people in attendance and the level of fun hit new heights.More than 6,000 guests rode, walked or rolled through the entrance of Spanish River Park to have the time of their lives.In addition to the signature boat rides along the Intracoastal Waterway and beach access, families enjoyed the 40-tent-long Exhibitors’ Row, bagpipers, costumed superheroes, an authentic 1960s Good Humor truck, live banjo music, an Artists’ Zone, a Kids Fun Zone, a Health and Wellness Zone, and even an antique trolley shuttle with a wheelchair lift. On the beach, guests also learned how to surf and do yoga, thanks to the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. Furry friends were also on hand, in the form of dozens of service dogs and miniature therapy ponies.The spring day encouraged attendees to explore every aspect of the Bash – from the multiple play areas for kids to the uber-popular BBQ tents. The luncheon was sponsored by Boca’s Rotary Club of Downtown Boca Raton and was served by the professional kitchen staff of Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. All beverages and snacks were provided courtesy of Pepsico.On stage, returning recording artists Kechi Okwuchi of America’s Got Talent and Rion Paige of The X-Factor got people out of their seats. Kellye Cash, a former Miss America and niece of country superstar Johnny Cash, sang the National Anthem and co-hosted the day’s activities.“This is a day of fun for those who deal with challenges and obstacles every day. This festival is the only event of its kind in the U.S. that is designed specifically for those who are managing disabilities – both seen and unseen – and may not have other opportunities to feel included and considered in this way,” said event co-founder Jay Van Vechten, who is also disabled, due to an accident. “Every element of this Bash is about the comfort of our guests, from the Mobi Mats on the beach that make the sand accessible, allowing everyone to reach the ocean’s edge, to our headlining talent, all of whom have their own relationships with disabilities, and yet have reached the heights of the entertainment world.”Highlights of the 2020 Annual Boating and Beach Bash included –Easily accessible pontoon boats from Freedom Boat Club, convenient for wheelchair users who could easily roll aboard. Plus, there were over a dozen private yachts of varying sizes, donated for the day by their generous owners, most being members of Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, which were able to accommodate everyone’s needs. Guests were helped on and off the boats by physical therapy students from Nova Southeastern University and members of the US Coast Guard.New amenities for guests on the autism spectrum: With a national grant from Autism Speaks, the Bash added amenities to be more accessible to those on the autism spectrum. Organizers estimate that roughly 40 percent of festival guests are on the autism spectrum.“My co-founder and wife, Lowell, and I are extremely grateful for the love, generosity, talent, smiles and pure joy experienced at this Bash that serves so many purposes. It’s not only a way to bring the community together, reuniting old friends and making new ones, but it’s also a celebration of spirit,” Van Vechten said. “We are honored to be the stewards of this special day for all who attend. Thank you to all of our donors and sponsors who made this free event possible.”Learn more at www.boatingbeachbash.com



