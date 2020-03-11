11 March 2020

Response to the Chancellor's Budget 2020

Commenting on the Budget, FDF's Chief Executive, Ian Wright CBE, said:

“The UK's food and drink manufacturers will have mixed views about today's Budget. It is very welcome that the Government has listened to FDF's call to extend the Climate Change Agreements (CCA) for two years. This will help businesses transition to the lower carbon economy we all want to see. The CCA scheme is essential in facilitating the industry's pathway to zero carbon in 2050.

“The short-term measures announced by the Bank of England and the Chancellor today to help businesses manage the impact of COVID-19 are very welcome. The UK's food and drink supply chain is efficient and well managed and manufacturers have robust procedures in place. We will continue to brief government on emerging impacts as the situation develops.

“There will be many manufacturers, including producers of shortbread and dairy, that are badly affected by the punishing US tariffs on food and drink. They will be feeling perplexed as to why they do not qualify for the additional support outlined today. We urge government to re-assess the types of businesses who can access this support to ensure exporters across all regions of the UK can access essential support.

“It is very disappointing that government has decided to press ahead with the plastics tax. This will penalise many food and drink producers who are bound by strict food safety rules affecting the packaging they use. We urge the government to rethink how money raised through this tax can be used to transform the UK's recycling infrastructure and will continue to work with them on the detail.”

Contact Ellie Ashwell, Corporate Affairs Division, at: ellie.ashwell@fdf.org.uk, or 07701380755.

