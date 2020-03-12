Online Training System Rise Delivers Free Educational Resource to Inform Public About the New Coronavirus

This easy-to-understand course gives accurate information and practical guidance on preventing and mitigating COVID-19.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise, an all-in-one online training system, today released a free online course about the COVID-19 coronavirus.“We felt compelled to provide a free, reliable resource to educate people more deeply about the new coronavirus,” says Rise president Lucy Suros. “Using information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, this easy-to-understand course gives accurate information and practical guidance on preventing and mitigating COVID-19.”As fears about COVID-19 increase worldwide, unscientific claims and unreliable information abound. This carefully researched course teaches the public:- What COVID-19 is and how it spreads- The symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options for COVID-19- How to prevent COVID-19- What to do in case of infection- How to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic- Do’s and don’ts- What travelers, parents, and businesses need to knowIndividuals and organizations can view this free course at https://blog.rise.com/covid-19 . Rise customers who want to customize the COVID-19 course for their organizations can simply access the course from the prebuilt examples in their Rise accounts.About Articulate/RiseRise is brought to you by Articulate, an industry-leading, fully remote software company that’s changing the way the world learns. Our award-winning e-learning apps are used by 98,000+ organizations, reaching 104 million learners in 151 countries around the globe. Our customers include 93 of the Fortune 100 and 19 of the top 20 U.S. universities. And our online community of 830,000+ members is the largest, fastest-growing community in the industry.Press InquiriesPlease send all inquiries for interviews, logos, and artwork to Jessica Biblis, Sr. Marketing Manager, at media@rise.com.



