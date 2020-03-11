KUMAVISION’s SmartStart Implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Now available on Microsoft AppSource: KUMAVISION offers various consulting services for the smartstart implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

KUMAVISION offers various consulting services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to make the introduction phase as easy and convenient as possible.

MARKDORF, BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG, GERMANY, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- KUMAVISION AG today announced the availability its SmartStart Implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. KUMAVISION offers various consulting services to make the introduction phase as easy and convenient as possible for customers. These services cover all phases of implementation, from the presentation of the industry solution to concrete deployment scenarios in the company, to consulting services during and after the implementation.With KUMAVISION’s SmartStart Implementation consulting service, companies benefit from a fast introduction of Dynamics 365 Business Central. The proven implementation method ensures a safe and successful start within three business days: A personal account manager, experienced consultants, and professional project management ensure that employees can work productively with the new solution right from the start. KUMAVISION is at all times on hand to answer any questions companies may have about the introduction, and KUMAVISION offers comprehensive support.Besides setup and implementation, the SmartStart package includes the provision of the data migration tool as well as an introduction to the migration tool and much more. In the course of the implementation, companies can also book the setup and configuration of Microsoft Office 365. This is possible because KUMAVISION offers the entire range of the Microsoft Power Platform: Microsoft PowerApps, Microsoft Flow, and Microsoft Power BI.Dynamics 365 Business Central is a business management solution for accounting, invoicing, purchasing, inventory and reporting. It enables companies to connect and grow business, manage financials, automate and secure the supply chain. Customers can sell smarter and improve customer service, keep projects on time and on budget, and optimize their operations. Based on this powerful platform, KUMAVISION's ERP solutions with industry-specific functions and workflows as well as best-practice processes, offer a unified, holistic representation of the requirements of companies and thus ensure more transparency and efficiency.“We have consistently advanced the transformation of KUMAVISION from an ERP provider to a platform provider," explains Holger Schüler, Head of Cloud Services at KUMAVISION. "With Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft provides us with a technological basis that not only seamlessly links ERP, CRM and business intelligence, as well as mobile apps and Office 365, but also integrates future topics such as IoT and artificial intelligence."KUMAVISION's comprehensive experience from more than 1,700 ERP projects is incorporated into its industry solutions, as in the in-depth knowledge of KUMAVISION's industry experts. They know the processes and procedures from their own experience and therefore know exactly which tasks the software has to master in practice on a daily basis.For over 20 years, KUMAVISION has been developing, implementing and supporting innovative business solutions for medium-sized companies based on Microsoft Dynamics. The core competence: tailor-made SaaS ERP industry solutions for manufacturing industry, trade and service providers, supplemented by CRM software, solutions for business intelligence, and document management, as well as a comprehensive range of services. The KUMAVISION Group comprises the activities of KUMAVISION AG (DE-AT-CH) and EOS Solutions Group (IT) with 750 employees at 25 locations in Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.