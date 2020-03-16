NEW BOOK HELPS BUSINESS OWNERS DRAMATICALLY INCREASE THEIR WEALTH TO SECURE A BETTER RETIREMENT

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Mowrey, Author of #1 bestselling book, When is the Right Time to Sell My Business?, shows business owners how to create a value-building blueprint in his newest book to be released on Amazon. The information inside this book lays out how business owners can take meaningful, stress-free steps toward financial freedom as well as how to more effectively achieve business success.

Given that 80% of most business owners’ wealth is in their business, an early focus on value measurement and enhancement can make a tremendous difference. How Can I Increase the Value of My Business? was specifically written to help both business owners and their advisors discover exactly what impacts a business’s value…and how to consistently increase value over time. The reader is offered a time-tested approach that answers questions about how to increase business value to fill any retirement value gap that may currently exist.

Whether a business owner is looking to attract investors, sell their company, or to retire in style … maximizing the value of their business should be at the heart of all operational and long-term strategic planning. Every business owner can expect a great return on the time they invest in learning all they can from the easy to read book. The materials and key points are provided at the right depth in a very straightforward, useful format.

The actions outlined in the book should not be delayed.

It is always good to remember that the dates in your business life are much closer than you think!

This book will allow owners to adopt a mindset, so that they can break away from the pull of daily business issues and take the strategic actions that can have the most significant impact. It also benefits business owners and their families by immeasurably helping them gain momentum toward better estate and financial planning. For most busy business owners, these two tasks are all too easy to defer at great personal and family risk.

One of many comments on the new book from industry experts: “Richard Mowrey has done it again. He has taken complex ideas and turned them into a roadmap to maximize the value of a business.” DENISE LOGAN, Author of A Seller’s Journey.

