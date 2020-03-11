Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2026

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Industry

Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is accounted for $879.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,426.62 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Increase in money launder cases and increase in expenditures are driving towards the market growth. However, the lack of skilled Anti- money laundering professional is restraining the market.

Anti money laundering software is a computer program or application that is used in analysing customer data and identifies suspicious transactions. Based on the customer data it filters the information and analyses the transaction pattern and identifies risk if there is any abnormal transaction and sudden & different changes in the account considering the gestured pattern.

Banking, financial services and insurance institutions (BFSI) are the ones that are particularly targeted by money launderers. Ever-increasing risks from financial frauds including high-profile money laundering activities represent one of the most challenging issues facing the BFSI industry. In order to limit money laundering risks, it has become important for financial institutions to understand the importance and imminent need of taking preventive measures.

Across the globe, North America has stringent government regulations against money laundering in the U.S. is facilitating the market growth in this region. Regulations for customer identification and compliances for financial institutions to counter money laundering activities are far more stringent in the U.S. as compared to other regions. The anti-money laundering software providers can leverage this as an opportunity for expanding their business and ensure that money laundering incidences are reduced to a greater extent.

Some of the key players in the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market are ACI Worldwide, Inc., Oracle, EastNets, FICO TONBELLER, NICE Actimize, Regulatory DataCorp, Inc., Safe Banking Systems LLC, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Truth Technologies, Inc., Verafin Inc.,AML Partners, BAE Systems, Experian, FIS and Aquilan.

Solutions Covered:

• KYC (Know Your Customer)

• Watch-list Screening

• Fraud, Risk & Compliance Management

• Transactional Monitoring

• Case Management

• Data Warehouse Management

• Alert Management & Reporting

• Analytics & Visualization

• Other solutions

Components Covered:

• Service

• Software

Deployments Covered:

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

Applications Covered:

• Private Banking

• Retail Banking

• Investment Banking

• Corporate Banking

• Legal Service Providers

• Multiple Banking Services

• Asset Management

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Defense and Government

• IT & Telecom

• Transportation and Logistics

• Other End-Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Solution

5.1 Introduction

5.2 KYC (Know Your Customer)

5.3 Watch-list Screening

5.4 Fraud, Risk & Compliance Management

5.5 Transactional Monitoring

5.6 Case Management

5.7 Data Warehouse Management

5.8 Alert Management & Reporting

5.9 Analytics & Visualization

5.10 Other Solutions

6 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Service

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Currency Transaction Reporting Software (CTR)

6.3.2 Transaction Monitoring Software

6.3.3 Customer Identity Management Software (CIM)

6.3.4 Compliance Management Software

6.3.5 Other Softwares

6.3.5.1 Sanction Screening Software

6.3.5.2 Compliance Management Software

7 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Deployment

8 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Application

9 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Defense and Government

9.5 IT & Telecom

9.6 Transportation and Logistics

9.7 Other End-Users

9.7.1 Energy

9.7.2 Manufacturing

9.7.3 Utilities

10 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

12.2 Oracle

12.3 EastNets

12.4 FICO TONBELLER

12.5 NICE Actimize

12.6 Regulatory DataCorp, Inc.

12.7 Safe Banking Systems LLC

12.8 SAS Institute Inc.

12.9 Thomson Reuters Corporation

12.10 Truth Technologies, Inc.

12.11 Verafin Inc.

12.12 AML Partners

12.13 BAE Systems

12.14 Experian

12.15 FIS

12.16 Aquilan

