Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

The increasing demand for smartphones, introduction of new devices such as hybrid device and ultra-thin notebooks are boosting the market growth. However, emergence of substitute such as NAND flash is expected to hinder the growth.

Based on Application, RAM in laptops and computers are the latest DDR3 SDRAM (double data rate third generation synchronous dynamic random access memory) smart phones makes use of LPDDR2 (low-power double data rate 2nd generation) RAM. Enhancements for DRAM continue to be researched and implemented, and the world continues to benefit from this precision memory solution. Video DRAMs (VRAMs) are also called Dual-Port DRAMs. VRAMs are almost exclusively used for video applications. Special DRAM is designed for certain devices that require low power consumption and long battery life.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain dominant followed by North America during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market are

Micron Technology Inc, SK Hynix Inc., SamsungElectronics Co. Ltd, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Intel Corporation, Kingston Technology, Qimonda, Nanya Technology Corporation, Powerchip Technology Corporation, Texas Instruments and Transcend Information.

Applications Covered:

• Mobile Device

• Computing Device

• Server/ Storage

• Specialized DRAM



Technologies Covered:

• DDR2 DRAM

• DDR3 DRAM

• DDR4 DRAM

• DDR5 DRAM



Types Covered:

• FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM

• EDO (Extended Data Output) DRAM

• BEDO (Burst Extended Data Output) DRAM

• Asynchronous DRAM

• SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM)

• RDRAM (Rambus DRAM)

• Other Types

Categories Covered:

• Module DRAM

• Component DRAM

Memory Covered:

• 2 Giga Byte

• 4 Giga Byte

• 8 Giga Byte

• Other Memories

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mobile Device

5.2.1 Smart wearable

5.2.2 Tablet

5.2.3 Smartphone

5.2.4 Other devices

5.3 Computing Device

5.3.1 Laptop

5.3.2 Desktop PC

5.4 Server/ Storage

5.5 Specialized DRAM

5.5.1 Gaming console

5.5.2 Automotive

5.5.3 Smart Television

5.5.4 Camera

5.5.5 Graphic card

5.5.6 Others

6 Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market, By Technology

7 Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market, By Type

8 Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market, By Category

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Module DRAM

8.3 Component DRAM

9 Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market, By Memory

9.1 Introduction

9.2 2 Giga Byte

9.3 4 Giga Byte

9.4 8 Giga Byte

9.5 Other Memories

10 Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Micron Technology Inc

12.2 SK Hynix Inc.

12.3 SamsungElectronics Co. Ltd

12.4 Winbond Electronics Corporation

12.5 Intel Corporation

12.6 Kingston Technology

12.7 Qimonda

12.8 Nanya Technology Corporation

12.9 Powerchip Technology Corporation

12.10 Texas Instruments

12.11 Transcend Information

Continued...

