Automotive Keyless Entry System Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2026

Automotive Keyless Entry System -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Keyless Entry System Industry

Description

Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Increasing units of automobiles in developing economies, stringent vehicle theft prevention regulations, and convenience offered by keyless entry systems are the drivers of the market. Furtherance, virtual key entry system, introduction of 3d gesture in key fob, establishment of many plant manufacturing sites, broadband and connectivity facility, integration of RKE system with ignition system and also efforts towards improving safety of RKE system by means of immobilizer. However, vulnerability of keyless entry systems, deny by insurance providers and adoption of biometric as a substitute are the challenges faced by the market.

Based on Product, a Remote Keyless Entry System consists of a key fob and a car transceiver that is responsible for locking and unlocking the car. An electronic immobilizer improves the security of the car key with respect to starting the engine. Most immobilizers rely on Radio Frequency IDentification (RFID) technology. Remote Keyless System is vulnerable against a Scan Attack, Playback Attack, Two-Thief Attack, Challenge Forward Prediction Attack and a Dictionary Attack. Another threat for Remote Keyless Entry Systems are OnBoard-Diagnose (OBD) key programmers. The next generation of RKE systems is called rolling code systems, which implement cryptography and a counter value that is increased on each button press.

North America dominated the market share during the forecast period due to the implementation of stringent regulations and technological advancements in the features such as vehicle and driver safety. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growth market driven by emerging economies, such as China and India.

Some of the key players in Global Automotive Keyless Entry System market are

Alps Electric Co.Ltd, Atmel Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental Automotive GmbH, Delphi, Denso Corporation, EyeLock Corporation, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., HYUNDAI MOBIS Co.Ltd, Marquardt Switches Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp and Valeo SA.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3068711-automotive-keyless-entry-system-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Products Covered:

• Passive Keyless Entry (PKE) System

• Remote Keyless Entry (RKE) System

Vehicles Covered:

• Light Duty Vehicle Keyless Entry System

• Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicle Keyless Entry System

• Passenger Car Keyless Entry System

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:



- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3068711-automotive-keyless-entry-system-global-market-outlook-2017-2026



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Passive Keyless Entry (PKE) System

5.3 Remote Keyless Entry (RKE) System

6 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market, By Vehicle

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Light Duty Vehicle Keyless Entry System

6.3 Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicle Keyless Entry System

6.4 Passenger Car Keyless Entry System

7 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

8 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Alps Electric Co.Ltd

10.2 Atmel Corporation

10.3 Calsonic Kansei Corporation

10.4 Continental Automotive GmbH

10.5 Delphi

10.6 Denso Corporation

10.7 EyeLock Corporation

10.8 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

10.9 HYUNDAI MOBIS Co.Ltd

10.10 Marquardt Switches Inc

10.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.12 Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd

10.13 Panasonic Corporation

10.14 TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

10.15 Valeo SA

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3068711

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.