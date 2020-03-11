Protein Hydrolysate Market To Reach USD 1.09 Billion By 2027

Protein Hydrolysate Market Reports and Data

Protein Hydrolysate Market Size – USD 585.9 million in 2019, Protein Hydrolysate Industry Growth - CAGR of 8.1%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Protein Hydrolysate Market is expected to reach USD 1.09 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand from infant nutrition is likely to stimulate market demand. Growing health-conscious consumer base, mainly in North America and Europe, is also a key factor influencing market growth.Protein Hydrolysates are a mixture of different-chain-length peptides and free amino acids. Whey protein, a category of milk protein hydrolysates, contains nine crucial amino acids and about 70-80% of protein elements. It is used in many industrial applications in dietician, clinical, therapeutic, and nutritional products. Whey proteins are expected to be the ideal ingredients in the formulation of substitutes of human milk on account of their low antigenicity and high nutritional value.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1214 The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a key revenue-generating region in the coming years. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period. The region has witnessed a significant increase in the applications of protein hydrolysates due to the developing economies such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and Malaysia, among others. Amongst the countries, China is expected to observe the highest growth with the demand driving from mainly the infant nutrition and marine & animal hydrolysates market. For example, China produced around 67 million tons of aquatic products in 2017, thus stimulating the aquaculture industry expansion.Further key findings from the report suggest• The marine protein hydrolysate market is expected to witness a growth owing to its cosmetic applications. For example, fish collagen is used in many cosmetics and personal care products as it provides protection from UV radiation and is easily absorbed in the human skin. It also contains many anti-aging and antioxidant properties like hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline.• The Asia Pacific market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the coming years. Health benefits associated with the absorption of amino acids more rapidly than intact proteins are maximizing its usage in the food and beverage industry. China is projected to grow at the highest rate owing to its end-user demands from markets such as infant nutrition, animal feeds, and nutraceuticals.• Key participants include Arla Foods Ingredients, Mead Johnson, MERCK Life Sciences, Fonterra, Agropur, Milk Specialties, BD, Tatua, FrieslandCampina, Hilmar Cheese, Hill Pharma, and New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. Milk Specialties is a key player in the Protein Hydrolysate Market. With a widespread presence in America, the company offers a wide range of products under WPI, WPC, milk protein concentrates, milk protein isolates, whey protein hydrolysates, lactose, permeate, and sweet whey powder. As of 2017, the company's total revenue generated accounted for USD 802.6 million.Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1214 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Protein Hydrolysate Market on the basis of product, form, method, application, and region:Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Milk• Plant• Animal• MarineBy Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Powder• LiquidBy Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Enzymatic Hydrolysis• Acid & Alkaline HydrolysisApplication (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Infant Nutrition• Medical Nutrition• Sports Nutrition• Cell NutritionRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• North Americao U.S.• Europeo Germanyo U.K.o France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• Latin Americao Brazil• Middle East and AfricaTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-hydrolysate-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.