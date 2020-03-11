Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market To Reach USD 523.4 Million By 2027

Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Reports and Data

Rising adoption of PTFE in implantable prosthetic heart valve rings is expected to stimulate the market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene Market is expected to reach USD 523.4 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There has been an impressive growth of fluoropolymers in the medical industry. Fluoropolymers such as PTFE are replacing plastics, metals, and ceramics used in clinical applications. A clinical report name ‘Biomaterials for periodontal regeneration’ reveals that e-PTFE is being widely used as an alternative to membrane positions made up of calcium sulfate in periodontal operations.PTFE has witnessed increased adoption in the medical industry, mainly in the dental sector. In dental implants, the PTFE membrane acts as an obstruction and prevents the gums from growing inside the bone cavity. Dense PTFE membranes are used for preparing dental implants in post-extraction bone regeneration. According to the American Society for Prosthodontics, approximately 52 % of the U.S. adults suffer from some form of periodontal disorders, and around 190 million adults by 2025 in the U.S. will be facing a partial tooth loss problem. The increasing incidence of dental injuries is likely to increase the application of PTFE membrane barriers by dental surgeons.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1213 Europe is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the coming years. In the European region, PTFE is increasingly being adopted in the medical sector. The increasing prevalence of periodontics is likely to drive demand for guided tissue regeneration for dental regeneration therapy. Based on statistics from 2013, over 50 percent of the European population suffers from some form of periodontitis, and over 10 percent have severe disease, with prevalence increasing to 70-85 percent of the population aged 60-65 years of age.Further key findings from the report suggest• The rise in the occurrence of periodontal diseases is expected to boost the medical PTFE market. Based on a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47.2 of adults aged 30 years and older in the U.S. have some form of periodontal disease. Moreover, the incidence of periodontal disease is higher in men than women (56.4 vs. 38.4, respectively).• The European market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the coming years. According to WHO, about 20% of the middle-aged population and about 40% of the older aged population has severe periodontal disease in Europe. Even though there is a vast population of people suffering from dental problems, it is not acknowledged much in Europe. Additionally, based on a report, the incidence of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) in England and Wales has been increasing. Increasing incidences of AAA was 7.6 percent in men and 4.2 percent for women in 2013.• The leading players in the industry are Saint Gobain, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Donaldson Company, Sumitomo Electric, Pall Corporation, Markel, Zeus Inc., and Chukoh Chemical Industries Ltd. Donaldson Company is a crucial player in the Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene Market. With a global presence in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pacific, the company offers a wide range of PTFE filter applications under Tetratex PTFE membrane. As of 2017, the company’s net earnings accounted for USD 232.8 Million.Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1213 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene Market on the basis of material, vehicle type, application, and region:Form Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Pastes• Tubes• Sheets• FabricApplication Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Grafts• Sutures• Dental• Pharmaceutical• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)• North America1. U.S.• Europe1. Germany2. U.K.• Asia Pacific1. China2. India• Latin America1. Brazil• Middle East & AfricaTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-polytetrafluoroethylene-ptfe-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



