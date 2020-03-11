Cellulose Gum/CMC Market To Reach USD 1.97 Billion By 2027

Cellulose Gum/CMC Market Reports and Data

A surge in the demand for processed foods is a significant factor estimated to stimulate Cellulose Gum/CMC market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Cellulose Gum/CMC Market is expected to reach USD 1.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellulose gum is extracted from the structural parts of certain plants, mainly trees or cotton. The sources of cellulose gum are cultivated sustainably and processed using a form of acetic acid and salt. An increase in population will cause a rise in the demand for products in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and chemical sectors. This massive growth in demand amongst the end-use segment will raise the consumption of cellulose gum across the globe.Carboxymethyl cellulose or CMC is used in numerous applications, including food and beverage, detergents, textiles, paints, and mining applications, among others. Of all the end-users, the Food and Beverages industry dominates the global market of cellulose gum. Owing to the growth in population, the food and beverage industry would maintain its dominance in the market.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1222 Growth in the oil and rid drilling activities would also create an increase in demand for cellulose gum in the upcoming years. A drilling fluid additive is used mainly for fluid-loss control and is produced by reacting natural cellulose with monochloroacetic acid and sodium hydroxide to form CMC sodium salt. Almost 20% by weight of CMC may be sodium chloride, a by-product of the reaction, but purified grades of carboxymethyl cellulose contain only small amounts of sodium chloride.The presence of substitutes of cellulose gum like guar gum may create hindrances in the growth of the market.Further key findings from the report suggest• Technical grade CMC is used as a component of cleansers, while purified grade CMC is preferred for applications in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics sector. Carboxymethyl cellulose is essentially used as a rheology modifier, thickening operator, suspending agent, and stabilizer.• Food grade CMC is predicted to contribute to the largest market share in the forecast period reaching USD 1.15 Billion by 2027, with a growth rate of 4.1% in the forecast period. The purity of food grade CMC is more than 99.5% and is used in the food and beverage industry. A rapid increase in the consumption of processed food, which can be mainly attributed to the rise in the level of disposable income of people in developing countries is estimated to drive market growth.• Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period, with control of over 40% of the total market volume in 2019. This dominance in the market is owing to the considerable consumption of cellulose gum in oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries in the region.• Key participants include Ashland Inc., Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, AKZO Nobel N.V., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., DKS Co. Ltd., Lamberti S.P.A., DKS Co. Ltd., CP Kelco U.S. Inc., and UGUR Seluloz Kimya A.S., among others.• In September 2018, the CMC business segment of CP Kelco, a significant player in the market, announced the increase in price of the entire CMC product portfolio up to 10% worldwide. The price modifications are triggered by the continuous increase in the cost of key raw materials used to produce CMC.Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1222 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Cellulose Gum/CMC Market on the basis of grade, application, end-user, and regionGrade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Industrial Grade• Food GradeApplication Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Thickener• Binder• Emulsion Stabilizer• Film Former• OthersEnd-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Food & Beverages• Cosmetics• Pharmaceuticals• Oil & Gas• Detergents• Paper• Paints & Adhesives• OthersRegional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• North America1. U.S.• Europe1. Germany2. U.K.• Asia Pacific1. China2. India3. South-east Asia• Latin America1. Brazil• Middle East & AfricaTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellulose-gum-cmc-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



