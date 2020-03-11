3D Depth Sensors Market By Applications, By Technology, By Connectivity, By Regions 2016-2027

3D Depth Sensors Reports and Data

3D Depth Sensors measure the body shape and size of the desired object and especially its position from other visible objects in a given frame.

Market Summary3D Depth Sensors measure the body shape and size of the desired object and especially its position from other visible objects in a given frame. Ultrasonic sound depth sensors underwater include gauging the distance of the seafloor by measuring the time a burst of sound takes to return after reflecting off from an object in the water surface. Similarly, in place of sound, the light waves are taken into consideration for measuring the depth of an object as using the light waves, the smaller distance can be measured easily.The global 3D Depth Sensors market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for accurate facial recognition and enhanced focused object presentation in the final image in the smartphone cameras replacing the practice of carrying the professional cameras. The market penetration for advanced camera systems in smartphone industries is predominantly helping in spurring the growth of the 3D depth Sensors market. Also, incorporating 3D depth sensors in any virtual reality and augmented reality devices can efficiently heighten the overall experience and feeling. Consumer electronics, like smartphones, tablets, video gaming devices, virtual reality devices, and other related accessories, have extensive use of this technology. The market in North America is forecasted to retain its dominance in the market by 2027. However, due to the extreme demand for the 3D depth sensors and extensive growth in consumer electronics applications, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are some of the most valuable contributors in this region.With the advancement in the 3D depth-sensing technology, depth-sensing cameras have now been small enough to be included in smartphones. Sensors created by Apple PrimeSense, Intel RealSense, Google Project Tango, and others are widely being incorporated in the smartphone industries for various applications, including augmented reality and enhanced camera performance. Including such sensors in a smartphone, the consumers only need to commit to purchasing one smartphone device and can use it for various purposes with an overall satisfied performance. Also, the low cost in the manufacturing of these sensors has been beneficial for deployment in the smartphones, and smartphone manufacturers can now implement dedicated 3D depth sensors in the mid-range smartphone segment also.With the 3D depth sensors, consumers could quickly scan people or the real-world by their smartphones in just a matter of seconds. Likewise, artists & architects can seamlessly print, build, and manufacture personalized 3D products commercially. This 3D depth-sensing technology will increase the ability of 3D printing and reduce the expertise required to design & print in 3D. This way, 3D printer manufacturers can drive down the price, and the architects and constructors can reduce the overall cost of a project and complete the entire project in a reduced duration.In August 2017, Qualcomm Incorporated, a US-based semiconductor, and telecommunications equipment MNC and Himax Technologies, a leading semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Taiwan, Jointly announced a High-Resolution 3D Depth Sensing camera system which augments computer vision (CV) capabilities. The use cases that would be influenced with the help of this development are biometric face detection, camera surveillance, automotive applications, 3D reconstruction, smartphones, and AR or VR devices, among others.European Region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, owing to the massive demand for the 3D depth sensors from the consumers of electronic gadgets and IoT applications. Germany and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in this region.Companies considered and profiled in this market studyQualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Group, Microchip Technology Inc., Sony Corporation, Cognex Corporation, IFM Electronic GmbH, LMI Technologies Inc., Cognex Corporation, OmniVision Technologies Inc., and Infineon Technologies, among others.Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2727 Segments covered in the report:This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global 3D Depth Sensors market on the basis of applications, technology, Connectivity, and region:Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Electronics Display• Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality• Gaming Devices• Healthcare Applications• Advanced Robotics• Mapping & Navigation• Design & 3D Printing• Automotive & Aviation Applications• OthersTechnology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Time of Flight• Structural Light• Camera Array• Infrared Sensing• Ultrasound Sensing• OthersConnectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Wired• WirelessRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao Brazil



