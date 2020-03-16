Mario Pacione, Premier Attorney at Law, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Estate Planning Law Firm - 2020”

Mario Pacione Pacione Law Firm Best of LA Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mario Pacione, premier Attorney at Law, and his firm, Pacione Law Firm, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Estate Planning Law Firm - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Mario Pacione and Pacione Law Firm into our BoLAA family.”

Pacione Law Firm is Silicon Beach’s legal service hub for individuals and businesses. “Our goal is to provide a simple and user-friendly platform to inform and grant access to members of our community who may be faced with a legal question or need a skilled professional on their side,” states Pacione Law Firm.

“Every member of this firm is committed to being truthful, realistic and helpful to each of our clients. We hope to restore the public faith in the legal profession,” continue Pacione Law Firm. “We are committed to maintaining the principles that this firm was founded upon in the daily practice of law and our clients benefit from that commitment every day."

Mario Pacione is the founder and principal of the Pacione Law Firm. An experienced litigator and creative thinker, Mario delivers a pragmatic approach to solving his clients’ problems with a focus on efficacy, balanced by compassionate personal attention to each matter.

A product of bi-coastal education, having graduated from UCLA and New York Law, Mario was admitted to the California State Bar in 2005. After spending several years working for large law firms on Wall Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, Mario began his own practice in 2009 and has been serving the Silicon Beach community (where he also resides) since 2011. Mario was drawn to the Silicon Beach area because of its blend of mellow beach community with bustling tech hub. Similarly, Mario has the training and experience to be an aggressive advocate when necessary, but also a gentle conflict manager when appropriate.

Mario’s areas of expertise include the litigated and transactional aspects of trust and estate matters (including probates, trusts and conservatorships), as well as business affairs (corporations, LLC’s, partnerships and contract disputes). His representative clients include established Hollywood executives, internationally recognized athletes, zealous entrepreneurs, pensioner widows, and everything in between.



