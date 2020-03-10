THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, 2020
S.J.Res. 68 – To direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress (Sen. Kaine – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.
H.R. 6172 – USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Nadler/Rep. Schiff – Judiciary/Intelligence) (Subject to a Rule)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the respective Chairs and Ranking Members of the Committees on Judiciary and Intelligence.
Postponed Suspension (1 Vote)
- S. 760 – Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act of 2019 (Sen. Peters – Education and Labor)
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.