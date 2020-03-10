THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) S.J.Res. 68 – To direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress (Sen. Kaine – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. H.R. 6172 – USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Nadler/Rep. Schiff – Judiciary/Intelligence) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the respective Chairs and Ranking Members of the Committees on Judiciary and Intelligence. Postponed Suspension (1 Vote) S. 760 – Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act of 2019 (Sen. Peters – Education and Labor)



