Lenny Esmond, Premier CPA and Owner of Esmond & Associates Inc., Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best CPA Firm - 2020”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenny Esmond, premier CPA, and his company Esmond & Associates Inc. wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best CPA Firm - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Lenny Esmond and his company Esmond & Associates Inc. into our BoLAA family.”

For tax preparation in Los Angeles, you can count on Lenny Esmond, owner of Esmond & Associates Inc. Lenny Esmond is a local tax preparer with his company Esmond & Associates Inc., located in Calabasas, CA. Lenny Esmond assists taxpayers and small businesses with taxes in Calabasas and the surrounding communities. Whether you are an individual or a local business in or around Calabasas or Los Angeles, Lenny Esmond has years of valuable experience as an IRS registered tax preparer and is there to help any client on a personal and professional level.

“We are committed to providing close, personal attention to our clients. We take pride in giving you the assurance that the personal assistance you receive comes from years of advanced training, technical experience and financial acumen,” states Esmond & Associates Inc. “Our continual investment of time and resources in professional continuing education, state-of-the-art computer technology and extensive business relationships is indicative of our commitment to excellence.”

Lenny Esmond and other tax preparers in his company are located in Calabasas and will help you with tax preparation, tax planning, bookkeeping, estate and trust taxes, and so much more.

Esmond & Associates Inc. concludes, “We believe in the value of relationships. We view every client relationship like a partnership, and truly believe that our success is a result of your success.”

Contact Lenny Esmond tax filing specialist in Calabasas CA, for help with your taxes below:

Lenny Esmond, CPA

Phone: (818) 610-2900 ext. 1803

Email: contact@esmondcpa.com

http://www.esmondcpa.com/



