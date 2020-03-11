The Center Foundation Presents 2020 Professional Education Conference

Brain Trust 2020 will focus on best practices in mild traumatic brain injury and concussion management for all ages

BEND, OREGON, USA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center Foundation , a Central Oregon nonprofit dedicated to providing sports medicine services to high school students, is pleased to announce the return of its professional education conference. Every three years, in collaboration with community partners, The Center Foundation organizes an educational symposium committed to updating the collective knowledge of medical professionals in the Pacific Northwest. This year’s conference, Brain Trust 2020 , will focus on best practices in mild traumatic brain injury and concussion management. Brain Trust 2020 will take place May 1-2, 2020 at various locations in Bend, Oregon.“The Center Foundation is excited to bring back our professional education conference and collaborate on the best practices in concussion management,” said Sonja Donohue, Executive Director of The Center Foundation. “These conferences help support our main mission and proceeds will benefit The Center Foundation’s high school sports medicine program .”Brain Trust 2020 is designed for physicians, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational and speech therapists, athletic trainers and other medical professionals. Attendees will gain knowledge on the management of persistent post-concussive symptoms, updates in research and the latest tools in diagnosing youth sport concussions, an understanding of the role of neurological testing and new thinking surrounding return to play and return to learn decisions, and a review of the latest research in helmet and cap technology for concussion prevention. In addition, the seminar will review adult concussions and issues related to workers compensation and motor vehicle accidents. Finally, a review of the latest research on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy - the long-term consequences of head trauma - will also be presented.The 2020 conference is hosted in partnership with St. Charles Health Center, Oregon Health & Science University and the University of Oregon. Local Central Oregon presenters include Viviane Ugalde, MD and Priscilla Pang, MD, MS of The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research; Sondra Marshall, PHD of St. Charles Health Center; Travis Abele, MD of Central Oregon Radiology Associates; and more. Additional presenters include Sara Chrisman, MD, MPH of Seattle Children’s Hospital; Gerard Gioia, PHD of Children’s National Health System; and others. To view the entire conference agenda and learn more about the presenters, visit: https://www.centerfoundation.org/professional-education-conference To learn more about Brain Trust 2020 or to register, visit CenterFoundation.org.###About The Center FoundationThe Center Foundation provides certified athletic trainers to Central Oregon high schools, serving more than 5,000 students at over 1400 sporting events each year, managing injuries and concussions, and educating young athletes on injury prevention. These services are provided at no cost to students or their families. Foundation programs also deliver brain and spinal cord injury prevention education in grade schools, free multi-sport helmets to children in need, and education seminars and conferences for healthcare professionals. Since 2000, The Center Foundation has been Central Oregon’s only nonprofit solely dedicated to providing sports medicine services as a means to ensure youth are safe, healthy, and protected in an active lifestyle. To learn more visit www.centerfoundation.org



