COYOTE OUTDOOR LIVING DEBUTS NEXT GENERATION WOOD-FIRED PELLET GRILL

Coyote Outdoor Living Pellet Grill

THIS INNOVATIVE GRILL SETS THE STANDARD AND RIVALS LUXURY INDOOR APPLIANCES

DALLAS, TX, US, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coyote Outdoor Living , manufacturer of a celebrated line of stainless-steel grills, is launching an expertly designed pellet grill. The Coyote Pellet Grill heralds the next generation of outdoor cooking with the look, versatility and superior functionality of a high-end indoor oven. The state-of-the art digital touch screen, three food temperature probes as well as a range of even heat settings are chef-friendly enhancements for this 2020 introduction. The original design of this premium pellet grill won a Vesta Award in its category at the HPBExpo in March 2019.The Coyote Pellet Grill is extremely fuel-efficient with an average of one pound of pellets used per hour of cook time. Environmentally conscious consumers will be attracted to the Coyote green, smart drop pellet system. This innovative front load design is easy to fill, and any flavored pellet can also be used for a multitude of outdoor cooking delights.The Pellet Grill Category, with over 500 million in sales, is the fastest growing in the industry, and will far outstrip gas and charcoal in the next five years. As noted by Gear Patrol, the design of pellet grills has advanced from the rudimentary model built in the woods of Oregon, and is now, “no longer for nerds.” The state-of-the-art Coyote Pellet Grill design improves the way you can smoke, sear and grill. Made of all 304 superior-quality stainless steel, this quality grill has all the features that will enrich your outdoor entertaining for years.If design is in the details, this new age pellet grill has everything! There is a Versa-Rack™, with a three-tier system that triples the size of your grill and allows you to throw on an extra set of ribs or a variety of vegetables. The dual auger front feed insures outstanding cooking control and performance. Two other key product components are: a gasket hood with double all stainless-steel walls to hold the heat and a specially designed built-in wind guard in the back that deflects wind from coming into the unit. This robust, multi-functional grill even has a spring-assisted hood that can be lifted with a touch of a finger.“Our passion is to offer new, innovative products to elevate the outdoor living experience,” says Jim Ginocchi, President of Coyote Outdoor Living. “Our next generation wood-fired pellet grill is the swiss army knife of outdoor kitchen appliances: your smoker, your grill, your pizza oven and more. This versatility adds value, and, it comes at an affordable price point.”The Coyote Pellet Grill is available fully assembled on a cart or as a built-in. The Coyote Pellet Grill Island comes in a range of designer-friendly finishes including weathered wood, stacked stone, rustic brick and modern concrete. Unlike other outdoor kitchens, this pellet grill island, comprised of ready-to-assemble panels, can be put together in under four hours as opposed to weeks or months. Like the Coyote Electric Grill Island, which won the Vesta Award in 2018 in the outdoor furnishing category, this pellet grill island would turn any outdoor space into an entertaining oasis.For media inquiries, contact:Sarah Youngsarahparkeryoung@gmail.com203-982-3403About Coyote Outdoor Living:Founded in Dallas, TX, Coyote Outdoor Living is an innovative company that specializes in the design, development, and production of high quality, all-stainless-steel grills, and accessories, providing people with the tools to build the outdoor kitchen of their dreams. For more information on Coyote, visit www.coyoteoutdoor.com



