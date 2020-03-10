GUARDIAN FLIGHT TO OPEN HELICOPTER BASE IN KENAI, ALASKA

Guardian Flight Alaska medically equipped H125 Helicopter

Begins serving the Kenai Peninsula this spring

KENAI, ALASKA, USA, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Flight, a Global Medical Response (GMR) critical care air transport company, will open its first rotor wing base in Alaska at Kenai Municipal Airport this spring. The Airbus H125 helicopter will serve Alaska's Kenai Peninsula's hospitals including South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna and Providence Seward Medical Center in Seward.

"GMR and Guardian Flight Alaska are pleased to expand our services to now include helicopter support for emergency patient airlifts in addition to interfacility transfers," said GMR Vice President of Northwest Operations Jared Sherman. "We greatly appreciate the warm welcome our helicopter team has received from the communities we serve and the medical community."

The Guardian Flight Kenai base will operate 24/7 with a crew of four pilots, four clinicians and two mechanics. The dedicated medically equipped Airbus H125 helicopter has a range of more than 300 nautical miles and a top speed of 140 knots. Configured for vital life-saving and emergency transportation, Guardian Flight's enhanced cabin H125 helicopter can carry a pilot, patient, nurse and paramedic, plus life-saving medical equipment.

Guardian Flight's first helicopter air medical base in the state will join 11 fixed wing medically equipped aircraft that provide life- and limb-saving flights across Alaska. Bombardier Learjet 45s fly from Guardian Flight bases in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and Ketchikan. Dead Horse, Kotzebue, Fairbanks and Juneau operate a Beechcraft King Air B200 and Anchorage flies two B200s. A Cessna Caravan is based in Dillingham.

Guardian Flight is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation's largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states. Members flown for a life- or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight. Whatever the member's insurance - or third-party insurance - pays is considered payment in full. Annual memberships start at $65.

About Guardian Flight

Guardian Flight is a leading provider of air medical services, transporting patients in remote and rural settings to large hospitals in metropolitan areas. We use the most advanced equipment, quality aircraft, and most importantly, trained and experienced staff to accomplish our mission of saving lives and caring for the communities we serve. For more information about Guardian Flight, visit www.guardianflight.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Guardian Flight is part of the Global Medical Response family of companies. Global Medical Response, Inc. is the industry-leading air, ground, specialty and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation organization. With more than 38,000 employees, GMR delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world.

About Global Medical Response

With more than 38,000 employees, Global Medical Response delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, managed medical transportation, and community, industrial/specialty and wildland fire services. Each of our companies has a long history of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International. For additional information, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.



