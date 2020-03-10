ABC Names the 2020 Top Performers in U.S. Commercial and Industrial Construction

/EIN News/ -- Washington, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Builders and Contractors today released its 2020 Top Performers lists, which recognize ABC member contractors’ achievements in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence ranked by work hours, with special designations identified.

Published as a supplement to Construction Executive magazine, the ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 200 Performers, Top 120 General Contractors, Top 30 Electrical Contractors, Top 20 Plumbing/HVAC Contractors and Top 30 Specialty Contractors, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential, as well as the Top 75 Performers With Special Designations.

“ABC Top Performers demonstrate the highest commitment to world-class safety, craftmanship, workforce development and community engagement in the merit shop construction industry,” said Michael Bellaman, president and chief executive officer of ABC. “These rankings highlight companies that are leading our industry as we adopt innovative technologies, tackle industry-wide challenges such as the workforce shortage and embrace the opportunities of a new decade.”

To be eligible, Top Performers demonstrated world-class safety performance by achieving Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors up to 827% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to the ABC 2020 Safety Performance Report. The Top Performers were ranked by size based on the number of hours worked in 2018, as reported in their 2019 STEP applications.

The listings highlight contractors that have earned ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential for their commitment to corporate responsibility in quality, safety, talent management, education, community relations and diversity; those that won national Excellence in Construction,® Safety Excellence and Diversity Excellence awards; and those that hold designations awarded to diverse companies to help procure work from government and private entities.

Access the 2020 Top Performers list at abc.org/topperformers.

Rachel Ogrady Associated Builders and Contractors (202) 905-2104 ogrady@abc.org



