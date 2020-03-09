When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Meijer is initiating a voluntary recall of 13,284 packages of mixed nuts due to the potential risk of an undeclared tree-nut allergen (Brazil nuts) sold at all Meijer stores, and is being issued to its customers in cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Brazil nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Meijer is recalling the following products sold in clear plastic 16 oz. packages under the Meijer brand label with the following sell-by dates:

UPC – 7-1928380863-9 – Fresh from Meijer - Mixed Nuts with Peanuts & Sea Salt – 16 oz.

Sell by dates: 7-16-2020, 9-5-2020, 10-15-2020

Customers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Customers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to Brazil nuts should not consume the recalled product. Customers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered the product contained Brazil nuts, which is not part of the product formulation or declared on package labeling. Subsequent investigation revealed an incorrect formulation was used to manufacture this product and should not have included the Brazil nuts. The multi-state recall involves product potentially sold between Dec. 5, 2019 and March 9, 2020 in all Meijer super stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

