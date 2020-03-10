FBLA State Leadership Conference Coming to the Galveston Convention Center

FBLA State Leadership Conference Coming to Galveston

Galveston Business Community Invited to Take Part

GALVESTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES , March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is set to host its State Leadership Conference from March 25-27 at the Galveston Convention Center. The 3-day conference will feature competitive events on Thursday, March 26, in which high school students will be tested in business knowledge and skill. The FBLA is extending an invitation to the Galveston-area business community to volunteer as judges for 30+ events.Future Business Leaders of America is the largest business career student organization in the world working to bring business and education together through innovative leadership and career development programs. Community involvement and mentorship are integral to its success. According to the event website, “As a student organization, we depend on support from business leaders in the community.” To that end, they are asking area business leaders to share expertise and time by volunteering as judges, presenters, and/or sponsors.Leah Faul, founder and director of 15000 Cubits, a Houston-based digital marketing agency, will join the slate of judges for the occasion. “I'm so happy to be able to impart what I’ve learned to the next generation of leaders in our community. We have some amazing colleagues and clients in Galveston who are contributing to this event and the mentorship movement in general. I’m excited to see other area entrepreneurs and leaders step up to pour into these bright young people.”The conference will be held at the Galveston Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77551. Judges can opt for a morning session from 7:30 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. or afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those interested can find more information at https://fblatx.org/perspective-judges/ About 15000 Cubits:15000 Cubits is a Houston-based digital marketing agency that grows and equips small to mid-sized businesses with SEO, PPC, Social Media, and advanced growth strategies. To learn more visit https://15000cubits.com or call (281) 845-9912.



