Fhitting Room Partners with Nike to Introduce In-Studio Activations for the Release of Nike’s First HIIT Shoe

Experiential Pop-ups and New SuperRep HIIT classes Launch at Fhitting Room

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fhitting Room , New York’s favorite boutique High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) studio has teamed up with Nike Training to offer custom studio classes to celebrate the launch of Nike’s new Air Zoom SuperRep shoe. During the month of March, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to experience the new Nike Air Zoom SuperRep shoe before purchasing with customized weekly SuperRep classes and innovative in-studio activations.The new SuperRep FHIX classes are led by two Fhitting Room FHIT pros, the industry’s most elite certified HIIT trainers, who worked with Nike to incorporate fundamental high-intensity movements to showcase the responsive design of the new SuperRep shoe. FHIT pro and Nike trainer Tara Nicolas , who is featured in the Nike SuperRep global ad campaign, will be among the trainers instructing the curated classes.This 50-minute class combines the core Fhitting Room Signature FHIX (Functional High Intensity Mix) experience which delivers a total body workout through functional movements, high-intensity intervals and strength training, with specific movements that demonstrate how the SuperRep shoe serves the performance needs of HIIT class-based fitness athletes. The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep shoe provides both cushioning and support necessary for diverse HIIT movements such as burpees, kettlebell swings, lunges, mountain climbers, push-ups, squats, and every aspect of the design is meant to improve the overall workout. Unique features include:● Air Zoom in the forefoot helps provide impact protection and a responsiveness that gives back● A plate running from heel to forefoot helps roll the foot onto the toes and into a ready position● The “burpee break” provides stability for plank positions and mountain climbers● Durable side arcs keep the foot contained during lateral movementsThroughout March, Fhitting Room is offering SuperRep FHIX classes once a week at all NYC locations including their Flatiron flagship, Upper East Side and Upper West Side studios. Those who sign up for the class will be able to sample and experience the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep shoes. Following the class, Fhitting Room will provide tablets with the Nike app, allowing clients to purchase a new pair of SuperRep shoes.Clients can book the new class online now at www.fhittingroom.com with standard Fhitting Room credits.About Fhitting RoomFhitting Room owns and operates three thriving boutique fitness studios in New York City. Specializing in functional high intensity training and strength classes, Fhitting Room’s signature programming combines the energy of a killer group workout experience with the attention of a personal training session for a total body workout. With a seasoned team from the world’s most successful brands, Fhitting Room has become a leader in programming, talent development, community building, branding and tech-enabled marketing. A powerhouse in the fitness industry, Fhitting Room and its trainers are regularly featured in national, high-profile press. To learn more, visit: www.fhittingroom.com or Follow @FhittingRoom on Instagram.



