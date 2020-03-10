Inception Mining, Inc. Announces 2020 Vat-Leach System

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inception is pleased to announce the completion of a new vat-leach system which can process 350 tons of material per 15 days, with an average recovery of 75%. The system was specifically built to handle sulfide and high-grade material (>7 grams-per-ton), due to its rapid turn-around and high recovery. This will allow Inception to utilize 100% of its gold-bearing resources and isolate its highest-grade material for rapid and highest-possible recovery of gold. Plans include expansion of system to accommodate an additional 1400 tons of material every 15 days. For a total month production rate of 3500 +- tons



About Inception Mining, Inc.:

Inception Mining Inc., a Nevada corporation, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Central and North America. Inception’s core asset is the Clavo Rico gold project in Honduras, which features a heap leach facility and on-site ADR plant.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the potential mineralization and geological merits of the Company properties. There can be no assurance statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such statements.

Inception Mining Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Inception Mining Inc.

(OTC QB: IMII )

5330 South 900 East, Suite 280

Salt Lake City, Utah 84117

Trent D Ambrosio CEO

(801) 312-8113 Ext. 101

info@inceptionmining.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.