Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon today announced that the company has been certified as a great workplace by Great Place to Work® for the period of February 2020 to February 2021. This is the third consecutive year that Rubicon has earned this accreditation.



“It is an honor to be named a Great Place to Work for a third consecutive year. This affirms our belief we are moving in the right direction and the best is yet to come,” said Nate Morris, Founder and CEO of Rubicon. “I am so proud of our team for the work that they do each day to help our partners achieve success. Building the right culture is never complete; we will continue to focus on our people and on how we can continue to grow as an organization.”

Among the survey highlights, 89% of employees say Rubicon is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Millennials (defined by Great Place to Work as those born between 1981 and 1997) made up 62% of respondents, with 82% of respondents having been with Rubicon for five years or less—showcasing the innovative thinking and perspectives these individuals bring to the company’s workforce. Ninety-six percent of respondents say the company has special and unique benefits, 94% feel good about the ways Rubicon contributes to the community, and 93% are proud to tell others that they work at Rubicon.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, with over ten million employees in fifty countries taking the Trust Index© Employee Survey every year. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Rubicon earned its 2020 credential based on extensive ratings and feedback provided by its employees in anonymous surveys.

With a mission to end waste, Rubicon has been a Certified B Corporation since 2012. A major aspect of Rubicon’s commitment to purpose-driven business is to provide the best workplace and benefits possible for its people. Some of the many benefits available to Rubicon employees include, but are not limited to:

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a digital marketplace that provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, in all of its forms, by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at www.rubiconglobal.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US .

