Health Scholars CEO Cole Sandau discusses Using Virtual Reality to Transform Clinical Training and Safety of Patients

In an interview with CEOCFO Magazine, Health Scholars CEO Cole Sandau explains how VR technology can help avoid injury or a possible medical error

Virtual reality can scale experience and performance assessment, improving the overall clinical readiness that can help reduce medical errors and save more lives” — Cole Sandau

DENVER, COLORADO, US, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/healthscholars20.html ) with Cole Sandau, Chief Executive Officer of Health Scholars, a Denver-based company providing Virtual Reality Medical Training and Simulation Management to clinicians and EMS. Health Scholars solutions also optimizes learner competencies using actionable insights from their readiness reports.

With a mission of advancing healthcare training through virtualization, making experience-based training scalable, more accessible and affordable, Mr. Sandau explained in the interview, "Virtual reality can scale experience and performance assessment, improving the overall clinical readiness that can help reduce medical errors and save more lives.”

When asked if the training is done in groups or one-on-one, Mr. Sandau responded, “Organizations may have 100-500 learners that may need to go through a particular topic, but all of our VR-based simulation are individual stand-alone trainings where just one provider is doing the training and the computer plays the role of everybody else who is involved. That really reinforces the value of the business process change because in a traditional physical simulation, all those other roles have to be played by other humans, which magnifies the operational complexity of actually executing it. Having a computer play those roles creates the significant economic advantage.”

On the range of courses that can be studied with virtual reality, Mr. Sandau offers, “We currently offer three VR simulations; Fire in the OR for surgical fire training and Pre- and In-Hospital Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) training for cardiac arrest training. We will be adding 6 additional simulation titles in 2020, Quest headset support, and new multi-player and analytics enhancements for the platform,”

The Health Scholars platform is a cloud-based, VR-ready clinical training platform with VR Simulations, Simulation Management, and Clinical Readiness Reporting solutions for the management, delivery and analysis of blended learning programs. As Mr. Sandau told CEOCFO's Lynn Fosse, "What makes our platform so unique is that it is the first blended learning platform that enables VR distribution and performance analysis, providing organizations an enterprise-scale application to extend physical simulation beyond the simulation center.”

Mr. Sandau further explains, "The platform just streamlines the business process of delivering blended learning so now instead of spending days, sometimes weeks manually organizing training programs educators have the ability to customize, manage and access in-depth analysis of VR, screen-based and physical simulations from a single platform. The platform automates burdensome tasks like scheduling and delivers training simulations at scale, saving organizations both time and money, plus provides the data to prove training efficacy to administrators and executives."

As to what surprised him, “What has been surprising is the ability to look at a technology like VR that a lot of people have thought of as a toy or a game and really understand how it can affect patients’ lives while also creating positive business process changes,” Mr. Sandau told CEOCFO.





