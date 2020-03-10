Kickstarter Campaign to Bring Magrig's Next-Gen Magnetic Charging Technology to Market

Magrig

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong-based Magrig has developed next-generation magnetic connection technology that increases both efficiency and versatility. The company combined existing Thunderbolt 3 technology with a magnetic adapter. Users of Mac computers and the iPad Pro can now enjoy the MagSafe-like connection as before while also availing themselves of superior data throughput. Now, the firm have launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring the technology to a wider audience.

Thunderbolt 3 technology allows for four times the data and twice the video bandwidth of a conventional USB cable. Magrig has added features such as the MagSafe connection option and USB-C capabilities. Users can install the USB-C male connector directly into their device. It then easily accepts the MagSafe-like connection.

Improved technology, such as this connector from Magrig, makes a connection effortless. With 5G capabilities expanding across the world, connectors such as Magrig’s new device will help to overcome the challenge of needing ever-increasing capabilities.

Magrig's new Thunderbolt 3 connector is perfect for users with significant performance requirements. This includes journalists, social media influencers, and other professionals who need faster speeds and more efficient connection. The device will also help recreational users, such as video gamers, who also have ever-expanding needs, and who are demanding more and more from their technology.

To promote the production of this exciting innovation, Magrig has launched a Kickstarter project. With a goal of just over $10,000, the campaign will raise money to help boost production and delivery of devices. Those who commit an investment can get early bird access to obtaining these devices for themselves, office team, or family.

The campaign establishes several levels for investment pledges, including:

• Pledge of HK$383 or HK$462 gets investor a magnetic tip and adapter

• HK$509 entitles investor to one magnetic tip and two adapters

• HK$588 entitles investor to magnetic tip, adapter, and three passive cables

• HK$752 entitles investors to two magnetic tips and two adapters

• HK$2,107 entitles investors to five magnetic tips and five adapters

Magrig is a small business specializing in coding, graphic design, and videography. Through their own frustrations with the current devices on the market, they were inspired to create a connector to meet their needs both inside and outside of the office. Now they seek to provide this innovation to customers around the globe needing more from their mobile devices.

The team developed Magrig as a part of its search for better technology for their own needs, as well as those of the wider market. Those interested in supporting Magrig through the Kickstarter campaign or purchases can call +852 5576 4042, email hello@magrig.com, or send a message.





